Genoa – It was a murder carried out coldly and (also) for racial reasons. For this reason, the deputy prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini this morning asked for a life sentence against Evaristo Scalco, the 62-year-old craftsman who on November 1, 2022 killed the forty-two-year-old Javier Mitanda Romero in Vico Angeli with an arrow shot from the window. in the historic center of Genoa. The victim, we remember, had gone out to celebrate the birth of his second child with a friend, and Scalco had accused them both of disturbing him.

The background reconstructed by the Court of Assizes

The hearing is taking place in the Court of Assizes presided over by Massimo Cusatti and has allowed us to reconstruct in greater detail the phases that preceded the tragedy. Miranda Romero, of Peruvian origin, and her compatriot Werner Luna had approached the area where the crime was committed for the first time because the latter had to recover a pair of keys there, in the house that he occasionally shared with his wife. Subsequently they moved away and then returned to Vico Angeli, where they started talking loudly. Scalco, who had addressed them with the phrase “foreigners of …”, had further threatened them, had entered his apartment, had taken one of the bows that he knew how to make and had shot an arrow towards Miranda Romero. After a few moments the man collapsed on the ground and Scalco himself went down to try to extract the dart: in the courtroom, during his testimony, he always reiterated that he had done it to help the person lying on the pavement. The injured man was urgently transferred to hospital, but there was nothing that could be done for him and after a few hours the doctors declared his death.

The prosecutor's thrust: “He didn't want to help”

During the hearing, the public prosecutor Ciavattini, before formulating the request for conviction, however strongly contested the hypothesis of the rescue attempt made by the killer. “If Scalco had managed to extract the arrow – insisted the prosecutor – he would have run away, he had no intention of helping and showed no real signs of regret. He was the only one among all those present who knew what he had thrown and then he changed version on the bow: initially he said he had cocked the bow on the spot, but during the hearing he corrected himself by claiming to have found it ready”.