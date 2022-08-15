Ahmed Jamaluddin (Konya)

Abdullah Obaid Al Ketbi and Obaid Al Hammadi, players of our national archery team, qualified for the 16th round of the Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, which will be hosted by the Turkish city of Konya until next Thursday. He scored 627 points, while Obaid Al Hammadi scored 580 points.

The duo of our national shooting team, Muhammad Hussein and Saif bin Fattis, were not successful in the skeet competition, as the former managed to reach the quarter-finals, achieving 27 out of 30 points, while the latter ranked 15th in the preliminary rounds with 116 according to out of 125, which were divided between 5 rounds.

Saeed Al-Naqbi, the player of our national judo team, weighed 73 kg, defeated Mozambican player Ayton Seeker in the preliminary round, and he also defeated Saudi player Suleiman Hammad in the round of 16, before losing to Azerbaijani Nariman Mirzaev in the quarter-finals.

Our national judo player, Guram Dzanashgili, with a weight of 66 kg, won the opening match against Niger’s Jibril Abdel Karim in the round of 16 competitions, before losing to Moroccan Abdel Rahman Bushita and leaving the competition injured.

In the fencing competitions, Khalifa Al-Zarouni, our national team player, lost from the first-ranked Moroccan Hossam Al-Kurd in the round of 32 in the Abyei competition, while Abdullah Al-Hamadi beat the seventh-ranked Azerbaijani Qalyev Barat in the round of 32, and lost from the tenth-ranked Uzbek Muminov Nurdbek in the round of 16.

The duo of our national swimming team, Mahra Al-Shehhi and Maha Al-Shehhi, finished the semi-finals of the women’s 100-meter race with a time of 1:04:34 and 1:05.76, respectively, while Mira Al-Shehhi achieved 30.75 seconds in the women’s 50-meter butterfly, and Saeed Ahmed Farag achieved a time of 26.22 in the race Men’s 50-meter freestyle.

Our national swimming team will complete its cycle tomorrow “Tuesday” with Salem Ghaleb in the 100-meter freestyle race, Saeed Ahmed Farag in the 100-meter freestyle and 50 backstroke, Mahra Al-Shehhi in the 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle, and Mira Al-Shehhi in the 100-meter butterfly race.

Our national team for the bow and arrow will also complete its journey in the round of 16 competitions, in which the players Abdullah Obaid Al Ketbi and Obaid Al Hammadi will participate, while our national judo team will participate in the competitions of the second day of the tournament through Nogzari Tatalashagili, 81 kg, Aram Grigorian, 90 kg, and Majumdumar Magomdomorov, overweight. 100 kg.

On the other hand, Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, stressed that participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games is a great opportunity to highlight the bright image and the many gains that the country has achieved thanks to the support and vision of the wise leadership and its keenness to consolidate the position of the UAE, as one of the centers of soft power among various countries. the scientist.

Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in the sports delegation participating in the tournament while passing through the queue of the flags of the countries during the opening ceremony, in a scene cherished by everyone who belongs to the homeland of the UAE, and for which we work, strive and strive, each in his field, to see the UAE flag always fluttering high, in The great achievements of the state have been referred to as remarkable in all fields.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Turkey is in constant contact with the participating delegation to check on all aspects, and to facilitate the delegation’s and the athletes’ mission throughout the course of the course, expressing his pride and happiness with the honorable achievements made by Emiratis in the event so far.

He added that joint working teams were formed between the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Turkey and the National Olympic Committee to find out all the details related to the session, in addition to updating all information, and reviewing the various developments issued by the Organizing Committee for the Islamic Solidarity Games.