The asteroid Arrokoth, the most distant object ever visited by a space probe, could be ‘Sweet’. According to a recent study published in the journal of the American National Academy of Sciences, PNAS, and led by the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, its unusual red color could be due to a surface rich in sugars.

Scientists have discovered that Arrokoth, composed of two planetesimals that give it the shape of a snowman, may have transported fundamental molecules and water to Earth early in its history. This would have provided the raw material for the birth of life on our planet.

The team of researchers, led by Chaojiang Zhanghe simulated in laboratory the level of cosmic ray exposure experienced by the surface of Arrokoth, detected in 2019 by NASA’s New Horizons probe. They found that intense cosmic radiation can trigger chemical reactions in the asteroid’s icy surface, leading to the formation of carbon-rich molecules called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Arrokoth a gentle asteroid

But there’s more: the rays cosmic they also produce glucose, allose, and glycerol, compounds that contribute to Arrokoth’s sweet flavor. It is precisely the presence of these sugars that gives the asteroid its characteristic red color, visible from space.

This discovery not only offers an explanation for the color of Arrokothbut also suggests that similar objects may have played a fundamental role in Earth’s history.

