Definite and proven, arrogance kills, it kills those who suffer from it, it kills harmony, it kills friendships, it kills individuals, and it does so in many ways, beginning with the poisoning of the soul and continuing with the poisoning of the body, which leads us to loneliness. , even surrounded by a crowd.

Arrogance is defined as “Feeling of superiority over others that causes distant or contemptuous treatment towards them”

Deep down, an arrogant person “hides a deep fear of lack and of being less than others and who tries to survive and be loved. Thus, behind arrogance there is fear: fear of not being capable, of not being good, enough or recognized. And faced with the inability to assume it, to accept those fears and injuries, they make up “yes, they protect themselves with that distant, challenging and contemptuous treatment.

Nothing worse than arrogance to destroy, not only relationships, but careers and even people.

Arrogance kills because it engenders mental blindness, inhibits sensitivity, and clouds judgment. The great successes of humanity in general and especially of our country, have been achieved when their protagonists assume attitudes of humility and modesty, far removed from arrogance and that is what adds up, that is what generates teamwork, cooperation and synergy, which is exactly what Mexico needs to grow as a country.

Whoever suffers from arrogance syndrome generates rejection, when what really should awaken is commiseration, pity.

The best antidote for arrogance is tolerance, solidarity and understanding for those who suffer from it and above all, never allow them to write in the book of our lives because they are so miserable that they are satisfied trying to make the rest of the world miserable as well.

Fortunately, arrogance is not part of the national DNA, those who suffer from it are the unfortunate exception, never the norm.

Making Mexico a world free from this evil is a collective task, those who suffer from it kill and we can minimize that by avoiding its influence.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.