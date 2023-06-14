About 3.5 million rubles were lured from a 90-year-old pensioner in Moscow under the pretext of monetary reform by a 41-year-old visitor, reports “MVD Media”.

The suspect met her victim on the street, introducing herself as a friend of her son. The fraudster told the pensioner about the alleged monetary reform and the need to exchange old banknotes for new ones, in which she can personally help.

The woman believed the swindler, invited her to the house and handed over all the cash. When the new acquaintance left, the Muscovite realized that she had been deceived and went to the police.

The suspect was arrested. She told law enforcement officers that she had already spent the stolen money. A criminal case has been initiated under article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). The investigation is ongoing.

