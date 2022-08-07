Jorge Sánchez is the best prospect that the Mexican National Team has on the right side. The 24-year-old defender, at his young age, played more than 190 games in Mexican soccer before leaving for Ajax. The defender made a great decision when signing with the Amsterdam team, since in this squad he will be able to continue training, correct his faults and enhance his virtues to become a more complete element.
In Mexico, Sánchez had already reached his peak. The footballer arrived at América from Santos Laguna in mid-2018. The winger experienced the demands that are experienced in Coapa and had to mature very quickly. The fans never forgave him for his blunder against Monterrey in the 2019 Apertura final, but the defender continued to be a regular with the team despite the harsh claims.E
Jorge Sánchez indicated that Ajax had been following in his footsteps for more than a year. The Amsterdam team is known for being one of the clubs that best develops talent in European football and, in general, the Dutch league is characterized as a good destination for Mexican players. In this squad, the defender will learn new concepts and will have new tools to be more complete.
Edson Álvarez is the perfect example of this statement. The midfielder who emerged from the basic forces of Club América has grown exponentially at Ajax. After a difficult start in the Netherlands, the defensive midfielder improved his positioning on the pitch, control of timing and became more precise in winning the ball.
He is now an undisputed starter at Ajax and is poised to move to a higher-ranking team and league in the near future.
Jorge Sánchez could live the same experience. He may have a tough first few months at Ajax, but if he commits to improving his weaknesses, he can become a top player. The conditions he has. The adaptation, in addition, will be less complicated, since he will have Edson Álvarez, his partner in the Mexican National Team and former partner in America, to facilitate the path.
