A Benidorm restaurant owner has been arrested for being part of a gang in Italy that blew up bank ATMs in 73 robberies.

The Policia Nacional detained the 40-year-old Italian national who had built up a new life for himself on the Costa Blanca.

No details were provided about his identity or how long he had lived in the area.

He is said to have been one of the ring-leaders of the ten-strong gang that operated around Italy.

The Carabinieri in Milan led an probe to round up the crew.

They arrested nine of its members in Italy at the same time that their Spanish counterparts pounced on the Benidorm fugitive.

The man was detained on a European Arrest Warrant which accused him of robbery, trafficking, and arms dealing.

He has been transferred to the National Court in Madrid ahead of extradition proceedings.