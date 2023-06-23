Home page politics

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP, r) with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rd from right) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD, 4th from right) during their visit to the international air force maneuver “Air Defender 2023” at the Jagel air base . © Christian Charisius/dpa

For nine days, air forces from western allies practiced over Germany how to repel an attack from the east. One thing is now certain: Russia took a very close look.

Jagel/Berlin – The Chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, described the major maneuver “Air Defender 2023” as exemplary for the future of NATO.

The FDP politician in Berlin called for further joint exercises to practice how to defend one’s own territory against possible attacks by Russia or other aggressors. The role that Germany played as the initiator of the maneuver was felt to be extremely positive by all partners.

“Germany has led according to its geographical location and its economic power and has shown that it has skills that its partners can also fall back on,” Strack-Zimmermann told the German Press Agency. “In the future, this should also apply to all other branches of the armed forces. We have finally arrived in reality.”

Laying exercise under German leadership

At the end of the major maneuver “Air Defender 2023”, the Air Force wants to take stock this morning. At the military airport in Jagel (Schleswig-Holstein), inspector Ingo Gerhartz will report on findings from the exercise and explain what conclusions the participants have drawn from them. The last training flight was completed yesterday evening.

“Air Defender 2023” was the largest air force deployment exercise since the founding of NATO and was organized under German leadership. 25 nations with 250 aircraft and about 10,000 soldiers took part. A fictitious scenario was used in the airspace over Germany to train how the western defense alliance reacted to an attack by an eastern alliance and in so doing reconquered areas already occupied by the enemy.

Observed by the Russian military

Meanwhile, assumptions were confirmed that the Russian military was closely monitoring the exercise. A Russian spy ship was also deployed in the Baltic Sea, as first reported by the “Bild” newspaper.

A spokesman for the Luftwaffe told the German Press Agency that a reconnaissance tornado from Tactical Air Force Squadron 51 “Immelmann” had discovered the Russian spy ship during the ongoing exercise in the Baltic Sea. The maneuver was then adjusted in the area so as not to “disclose the full range of capabilities.” He said, “It shows that we are being noticed.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the exercise in Jagel on Wednesday. Pistorius said there that freedom and security would have to be worked hard for and, if in doubt, defended, “because the threat to our security is real again”.

“Stress test passed”

The exercise began on June 12 and took a scheduled break over the weekend. The disruptions to air traffic were significantly less than the warning voices had predicted. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing spoke yesterday evening of a “minimum” of disruptions to civil air traffic.

“Civil aviation passed this stress test well,” summed up the FDP politician. The average delay per flight was in the single-digit minute range, his ministry said. The exceptions to the night flight ban that were granted should only have been used very rarely. dpa