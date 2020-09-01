The French president is making his second visit to Lebanon since the explosion that devastated Beirut in early August.

This is his second visit in less than a month. Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut on Monday, August 31, to try to resolve a deep political crisis and celebrate the first centenary of the proclamation of Greater Lebanon. The presidential plane, whose windows were decorated with French and Lebanese flags, landed at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. KST).

The aircraft passed in front of the 10 Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France, which will perform a flight demonstration in the colors of the Lebanese flag on Tuesday on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Lebanon in its current borders. Accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran, the French President was greeted on the tarmac by his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun.

“I saw that a process had started in recent hours which has allowed a figure to emerge as Prime Minister. It is not for me to approve or to dub it (…) but to make sure that it is indeed a mission government that will be formed as quickly as possible to implement the reforms “, Emmanuel Macron said at Beirut airport.

At the same time, he posted a message on his Twitter account: “Lebanese, you are like brothers to the French. I promised you: I am coming back to Beirut to take stock of emergency aid and build with you the conditions for reconstruction and stability.”

During his visit on August 6, two days after the terrible explosion that ravaged Beirut, Emmanuel Macron pleaded for a new “political pact” and urgent reforms, promising to return for “assess” the progress made by the authorities, touted for months by the streets.