According to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent, the plane was coming from the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, with 67 people on board who had been evacuated from Sudan.

The plane is part of the air bridge that Jordan operated to evacuate its nationals from Sudan because of the violence taking place there.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the evacuation plane that arrived in Amman is the seventh within the air bridge, stressing the Kingdom’s intention to complete the bridge until all Jordanian nationals are evacuated from Sudan.

The conflict in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces prompted foreign countries to quickly evacuate their diplomats and nationals.

Several countries evacuated their nationals by air, while others headed to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 km from Khartoum by land.