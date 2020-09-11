Police is investigating the case

The government has issued a guideline among the corona virus. Apply mask, keep sanitizer with you. Clean hands thoroughly before doing any work. In Aligarh, the miscreants arrived at a jewelery shop in Bannadevi area on Friday afternoon. If there were normal costumes, how could their intentions be judged? A man present in the shop gave the crookers a sanitizer to clean their hands. The miscreants sanitized hands. Then the three miscreants took out the katta and looted jewelery worth about Rs 35 lakh and cash of Rs 50,000. The area has been stirred since the incident. After executing this incident, the crooks escaped from the scene. After the incident, senior police officers including IG reached the spot and started the investigation. Police are saying that the miscreants will soon be arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.There is a shop named Sundar Jewelers near Sarsaul intersection in Thane Bannadevi area of ​​Aligarh. Around 1 pm, the bike riding miscreants reached the spot. Here, the crooks entered the shop and looted 50 thousand rupees cash including gold jewelery worth about 35 lakh rupees. After committing the crime, the crooks escaped from the scene. At the time when the robbery took place, the son and some associates of the bullion merchant were present in the establishment.

Police assured action

Soon after the report of the robbery incident, a police department arrived at the scene. Aligarh SSP, SP City inquired about the entire case. SSP Muniraj says, ‘By showing katta, the miscreants have carried out the robbery. We have formed teams with SP Crime and SP City. The incident will be revealed as soon as possible.

Four years ago I have been robbed. The administration has assured that the dacoits will be traced. Let’s see how long these people can find out. Victim bullion merchant

Bullion merchant’s son told the whole incident

At the time the miscreants carried out this robbery incident, at the time, other employees including the son of the bullion merchant were present in the shop. The bullion merchant’s son said, “The crooks came and sanitized their hands and took out the pistol.” Then they came near the counter and stuffed it in the bag. When they started leaving, we ran from behind. Father was suspicious of this incident. Papa was standing outside the shop. He immediately went into the roof of the house and started making noise that he was robbed. Until someone could understand the matter, the robbers fled the spot. At the same time, the people present in the shop have questioned the administrative system. They say that such incidents are happening despite administrative strictures.