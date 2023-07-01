Alan Pulido is having a great time at Sporting Kansas City. The striker from Tamaulipas is demonstrating his level in Major League Soccer (MLS) and has scored six goals in his last five games. Thanks to his great performance, the American team seeks to retain him and extend his contract. However, the interest of Chivas de Guadalajara in the scorer would complicate this operation.
In recent weeks, the possibility of “Puligol” returning to Mexican soccer to play with Cruz Azul or Chivas has been raised loudly, however, it seems that the Celestial Machine dropped out of the bid and that the path has been left completely open for the Flock Sacred. But what is the status of the signing of Alan Pulido with Guadalajara?
According to a report by the TUDN chain, Alan Pulido will return to Chivas de Guadalajara, but he will not be a reinforcement for the tournament Opening 2023. This information reveals that Sporting Kansas will retain the striker until his contract expires and will not sell him this summer.
In this sense, Pulido would already have a full agreement with Chivas de Guadalajara and once the deadlines are met, he will sign a pre-contract to reach the Herd for Clausura 2024. The last scoring champion of the rojiblanca institution will return, but until next year.
Chivas will have to look for another striker for this semestersince it only has Daniel Ríos and Ronaldo Cisneros, who have not given results, in addition to Ricardo Marín, who is an uncertain bet.
#Arrive #latest #signing #Alan #Pulido #Chivas
Leave a Reply