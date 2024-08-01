Podolyak: Kyiv will not confirm the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine

Ukraine will not officially confirm the delivery of the fourth-generation F-16 multifunctional light fighters of American manufacture. This was stated by the adviser of the presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak. The day before, on July 31, it became known about the arrival of the first batch of fighters in Ukraine, the exact number is not specified.

Refusal to comment in Kyiv called a survival factor

Podolyak noted that Western countries have not given official comments on the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, which allows Kyiv to avoid making statements on this matter.

“It is clear that we will not comment on this in any way, since for us this is a survival factor, that is, it is an aviation component, and there is no need to say whether we have it or not in our time,” he said on the telethon.

Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters

Podolyak also added that the “fog of war” would be very useful in this matter.

The arrival of the first fighters in Ukraine became known on July 31

Bloomberg reported the day before that the first batch of F-16s had already arrived in Ukraine. The sources did not specify how many aircraft the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) had received.

“A deadline for the transfer of the American military aircraft was set for the end of this month and it was met, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity,” the agency’s publication reported.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky said that these aircraft would strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and allow it to more effectively counter Russian-launched cruise missiles and strike ground targets. He also added that the F-16s would have to fly at a distance of 40 kilometers from the line of combat contact due to concerns that they could be shot down by the Russian Armed Forces.

Syrsky refused to disclose the timing of the fighter jet deliveries.