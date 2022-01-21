Three days after the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament and just 10 days before the end of the transfer market, Club América continues to postpone the arrival of the reinforcement as a right winger that the Argentine coach has requested so much Santiago Solari.
Throughout the winter transfer market, the azulcrema board has struggled to find the ideal right winger, and after at least three attempts, another prospect is falling.
The name of the Colombian from Santos Laguna, Juan Otero, was in the orbit of those from Coapa previously, but they preferred to look for other alternatives, but given the resounding failure to find other elements, the coffee grower would once again be taken into account to reinforce the position.
The soccer player’s negotiations to reach the Nest were reactivated, however, the situation has become complicated because the representative has asked for more money than agreed, according to information from CLEAR BRAND and due to this situation the negotiations have stalled.
In the most recent negotiations the signings of Brian Ocampo, Pablo Solari and possibly also the Paul Arriola, so the azulcrema leadership intnet tries to streamline its processes, however, the footballer in question is still only an option and it is not an option for which they will leave everything.
The multifunctional winger is 26 years old and has a contract with the Guerreros until the end of 2023 and has arrived in Mexico with Torreón for a year and his current market value is €3.5 million according to the portal Transfermarkt.
