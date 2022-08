How did you feel about this matter?

The arrival of foreign tourists to Russia in the first six months of 2022 dropped 25 times compared to the same period in 2019, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (Ator) reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Ator, between January and June this year, 81,500 foreigners visited Russia for tourist reasons.

In 2021, that number was 64,400 people and in 2019. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia recorded about 2 million tourist visits in the first six months.

“Thus, in this period the external flow in relation to the year before the pandemic contracted 25 times”, indicates the note.

According to Ator, the main obstacles to foreign tourism to Russia include the limited options for air travel to the country and the inability to use Visa and Mastercard cards on Russian territory due to Western sanctions.