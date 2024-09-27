October promises to be spectacular for astronomy enthusiasts, thanks to the arrival of the comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas. This comet, discovered in 2023 by telescopes Tsuchinshan and Atlas, will offer a rare celestial spectacle, with its peak brightness expected on October 9, 2024. The comet will approach the Earthreaching a distance of approx 71 million kilometers The October 12a moment in which it will be particularly visible.

A close encounter with the Sun

The first significant appointment will be on September 27when the comet will have its close encounter with the Sunpassing at a distance of approximately 60 million kilometerssimilar to that of Mercury from our star. This passage so close to the Sun could significantly increase its brightness thanks to the physical effect called forward scattering: the dust present in the comet will reflect sunlight forward, amplifying its visibility.

When and where to observe it?

Although already visible for a few days from the southern hemisphere, the comet will offer its most awaited show in early Octoberwhen its position relative to the Earth and the Sun will make it brighter. The comet C/2023 A3 it could reach a brightness comparable to that of the planet Venus, offering a breathtaking view, especially during the dusk.

The experts, like Gianluca Masi of Virtual Telescope Projectconfirm that enthusiasm for this event is high, with live broadcasts scheduled from October 9th to allow everyone to observe this extraordinary phenomenon.

An event not to be missed

Even if the visibility will not be perfect, given that the comet will be low on the horizon and observable only at twilight, the opportunity to see a super-luminous comet it is a rare event. If you are an astronomy enthusiast or simply want to witness a unique celestial show, save the dates October so as not to miss this extraordinary opportunity to observe C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas as it crosses the sky.

Share this article with anyone who may be interested in this celestial event and stay updated for further details on how and when to admire the comet!