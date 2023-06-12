Arrival | Migri: The effects of the “migrant corridor” opened by Belarus are not visible in Finland

The number of asylum seekers coming to Finland via Belarus has been actively monitored by the Finnish Immigration Service since summer 2021. At the moment, there is no spike in the number of visitors.

from Belarus The increase in immigration attempts of migrants and refugees coming to EU territory is not yet visible in Finland, according to the Immigration Office (Migri).

“Indications of asylum seekers coming through Belarus are being monitored, but no observations have been made of the increase in the number of arrivals,” says Migri’s special inspector general Niina Naakka.

Autocrat of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko opened a new unofficial transit route to the EU in the spring two years ago. At that time, illegal entry attempts increased strongly, especially at the Polish border.

The EU and Poland are accused Belarus of “hybrid war”in which migrants are used as a tool.

Now the focus of pressure seems to have shifted to the Latvian border, where attempts to enter the country have increased considerably during the spring. Head of the Latvian Border Guard, General Guntis Pujāts assessed on Sunday to HS that the Belarusian authorities are transporting people turned away from the Polish border to the Latvian border.

By the first week of June, Latvia has repelled more than 3,700 immigration attempts on its border with Belarus outside the official border crossing points.

Naakan according to Migris, the number of asylum seekers coming to Finland via Belarus has been actively monitored since the summer of 2021.

“Individuals have come, there are about a hundred sightings,” says Naakka.

Migr, however, cannot estimate how many have come as part of Belarus’s pressure campaign.

If a person is entitled to apply for asylum in Finland, his asylum application will be processed in the usual way in all cases.

Naakka says that Migris has been trying to develop preparedness since 2015 and 2016. Preparation means, for example, ensuring that all possible applications can be processed.

According to Naaka, preparations have been made for a possible increase in the number of asylum seekers coming through Belarus as part of the general preparation.