B.oris Herrmann did it. On Thursday morning at 11:19 am, the 39-year-old from Hamburg successfully completed his first solo circumnavigation of the world in fourth place after 80 days, 14 hours 59 minutes and 45 seconds, and crossed the finish line at the Regatta Vendée with his visibly damaged “Seaexplorer” yacht Globe.

Herrmann had a chance to win right up to the end. But on Wednesday evening he collided with a fishing boat shortly before the destination. After he had covered more than 50,000 kilometers unscathed, the accident overtook him around 160 kilometers from Les Sables d’Olonne. He was not injured, but his yacht had to sail much slower afterwards. The unlucky bird reported about the collision directly from board: “Suddenly I saw a wall next to me, the ships got stuck, I heard men calling,” he said in a video message.

The bowsprit of his ship was broken off, its foresail tore, and a wing was damaged. “It was particularly critical that the starboard shroud tore off, the line that secures the mast from falling over,” said his team. In the hours after the collision, Herrmann worked feverishly to replace the want in order to safely reach the destination.

“Never seen anything like it at sea”

“I’ve never experienced anything like this at sea,” said Herrmann, “but the most important thing is that nobody was injured.” Herrmann initially wondered why his alarm systems would not have warned him about the other boat in the dark this time. He wanted to sail the regatta home safely now. After 81 days on the high seas, his wife Birte, his daughter and his team wanted to give him a warm welcome on land.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Frenchman Yannick Bestaven was chosen as the winner of this year’s Vendée Globe after crossing the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne in western France at 4.20 a.m. Due to a time credit as a result of a rescue operation for a damaged skipper last December, Bestaven wins the circumnavigation, which is considered the toughest regatta in the world.

After 80 days and almost 14 hours since the launch on November 8th, Bestaven arrived early in the morning. Before that, two other skippers had already crossed the finish line, but thanks to the compensatory time allowed for the rescue operation, he is now the winner of the regatta, which is only held every four years because of the effort involved.

The Vendée Globe, in which 60-foot single-hull sailboats are allowed to participate, has been held since 1989. But this year’s event has the most unusual and tightest result in its history. A third-placed winner has never been declared the winner. On Wednesday evening, at 8:36 p.m., the Frenchman Charlie Dalin was the first to arrive in Sables d’Olonne in a good 80 days.

But unlike three of his pursuers, Dalin did not enjoy any time credit. Three skippers behind him, including Herrmann, had rushed to the aid of a sinking competitor at the beginning of December. Jean Le Cam, the senior in the field, had fished the Frenchman Kevin Escoffier out of the water and taken him on his boat; Boris Herrmann and Yannick Bestaven had previously changed course in order to be there.

So Le Cam got a good sixteen hours, Bestaven more than ten hours, and Herrmann six hours. An international jury had decided this in accordance with the regatta rules. Such bailouts are not meant to result in a disadvantage, so there is compensation. The Frenchman Louis Burton crossed the finish line shortly before midnight on Wednesday. He is now officially third. His boat was “ruined”, he said, but he was overjoyed to be home and was happy to be on the podium.

On Wednesday there were some critical voices in view of this unusual finish. But nobody let the rules be shaken. “The rules are not perfect, but nobody has found a better system yet. You have to give compensation to the people who came to my aid, ”said the skipper Escoffier on Wednesday in Sables d’Olonne of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “Solidarity must not be punished,” said the skipper Thomas Coville, who took part in a Vendée Globe 20 years ago, “I don’t know of any other sport where your worst enemy might one day save your life,” said Coville .

Also because of the coronavirus crisis, everything was different at this year’s Vendée Globe. No crowds lined the “Chenal” port canal in Sables d’Olonne, as gatherings are prohibited during the pandemic. After all, the mayor of the small town allowed 300 volunteers to applaud and wave beacons on the banks of the river. At around 5.40 a.m., fireworks also woke the residents of Les Sables d’Olonne.

The arrival of the skippers was again a fascinating spectacle this year. Not only do the race management and the press boats meet the sailors, but also a number of private individuals in their own boats. The pandemic curfew has not stopped the French sailing enthusiasts. Ships of all kinds, from motor yachts to Zodiac inflatable boats, cheer and do nothing but accompany the winner on his final meters. Warnings not to get too close have to be issued again and again – also in the darkness of Wednesday night when the sea was very agitated. Nevertheless, there was a small collision between a boat and the support boat on which the author of this text was also located.

The 48 year old winner Bestaven is a professional skipper and trained engineer. Before the Vendée Globe, he won the Transat 6.50 regatta and twice the Transat Jacques-Vabre regatta. He already took part in the Vendée Globe in 2008, but had to give up prematurely because of a broken mast.