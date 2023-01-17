Maurice Arrivabene he approached the world of sport in 2010, when he entered Formula 1 representing the brand Marlboro, for which he had been working for three decades. In 2011 the arrival at Juventus, of which he became an independent director of the board. In 2014 the call of the Ferrari, to replace – starting from the following championship – the outgoing team principal Marco Mattiacci. After three second places among the constructors, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen as drivers, he left office in January 2019, replaced by Mattia Binotto.

After the experience at the Prancing Horse, the manager from Brescia in June 2021 acquired the proxies from CEO relating to the sports area of ​​the Juventus.

From tomorrowWednesday 18 January 2023, Arrivabene he will no longer serve on the board of directors of the Turin club. On that date, in fact, the resignations of last November 28 will become effective and the new board of directors will be appointed. From the pages of its official website, Juventus thus wanted to retrace and thank Arrivabene: “The paths of Juventus and Maurizio Arrivabene met in 2012 with his entry into the Board of Directors, then from 1 July 2021 the assumption of powers for the management of the Juventus Football Area and from November 2021 the role of Chief Executive Officer. In recent months he has put his at Juventus’ service experience and its expertise, defining corporate strategies with an eye to the future and constant improvement“, with thanks “for the work done and the passion put into tackling daily challenges day after day”.