A few minutes before the kick-off of the first knockout round of the Italian Cup between Juve and Samp, the Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene comments on the latest episodes: “At the moment of Dybala’s goal with Udinese I saw a great action from Juve, with a splendid goal from his and therefore I was exulting. I was told after the episode of the lack of exultation, but I do not comment on the reactions of the players. ”

On renewal – “I went to the point the other time, saying that we will talk about it in February. It is not just him, we also have the renewals of Cuadrado, Perin, Bernardeschi and De Sciglio at stake. It is right to talk about everyone, we will take ours time. They are players with whom we have an excellent relationship, they are very close to Juve. We talked to each other and made an appointment in February. We will take our time. “

Match and market – On the match against Sampdoria: “I always expect you to win, especially when you play at home even if not in front of the crowd that is normally present in a stadium. Martial? At those figures it is not an option. moves, certain figures do not talk about it “.

