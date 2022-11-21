The president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, in an act held this Sunday in Madrid. FERNANDO ALVARADO (EFE)

The plan of the leadership of Ciudadanos to ensure the continuity of Inés Arrimadas as a preeminent figure of the party without submitting to primaries in the short term has stressed the formation this week. The General Council —the highest body between assemblies— lived on Tuesday one of the most complicated meetings for the president of Cs. One of its members, Rainaldo Ruiz, was on the verge of tearing down the regulations governing the future re-founding assembly, scheduled for January. Councilor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) and little known among the ranks of Cs, Ruiz presented an amendment to the entire alleging that the management “has cornered” the Council in decision-making and denouncing lack of “transparency” and internal “democracy” in the process. His amendment declined, but by the minimum.

“Yesterday afternoon we found out that everything has been decided,” the counselor protested on Tuesday. A day earlier, on Monday, leadership sources announced this structural change to the media: they propose eliminating the figure of the president that Arrimadas now occupies and dividing the organization into two blocks: an organic one (with a top manager who would come out of the primaries at the beginning of next year) and another focused on political action (at whose head Arrimadas would continue, without submitting to primaries until the general elections are called at the end of 2023).

“I announced the refoundation process in June. He is meeting all the deadlines, ”Arrimadas replied last Friday at a press conference. “Among the proposals, one is the change in the party model in which there is a part more dedicated to the organic and a part that is dedicated to the political.. It seems to me that if that is what the militancy chooses, it could be a very good idea,” he said.

What will validate the militancy in January will no longer be its leadership, but the model of two-headedness. If approved, Arrimadas will be the head of political action automatically. In that case, he will not submit his new position to the endorsement of the bases, despite having reiterated for months that all leaderships would be questioned, at the latest, in January. And, already in the fall of 2023, she would compete in primaries to be the candidate for the general elections, according to management sources. “I am very strong, convinced that I will continue fighting for Ciudadanos,” she declared.

The first obstacle, that of the Council, was overcome by the minimum with 56 votes in favor of rejecting the regulations of the re-founding assembly, 65 against and three abstentions. The text was approved by a narrow margin of 55%, which is one of the closest votes, despite the fact that the amendment was presented by a barely known organic position. The vote was secret at the request of 34 councilors, something that had never happened. In addition, the management convened a telematic conclave —which upset several of the directors—, although those who were interested were finally allowed to go to the headquarters. The Organization Secretary, Carlos Pérez Nievas, denied the accusations: “This regulation does not liquidate the General Council. What was announced yesterday is what the membership wants. There is previous work that seems to be being ignored. They have worked on a listening process”. Management sources attribute the criticism to the fact that the modification is “big” and “it is normal for there to be people who resist these changes.”

The bicephaly proposal comes from the team (known as G-8) that is working on the refoundation of the Cs after a listening process in which 2,000 affiliates and supporters have participated. In this nucleus are the deputy Guillermo Díaz, right hand of Arrimadas, and the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís. Both aspire to also be in the future political leg of the party, not in the organic one, for which a more technical profile is sought. In the formation, the name of Adrián Vázquez, recently appointed head of the parliamentary group in Brussels, sounds strongly for this position.

The initiative has to be included in a paper that has to be approved in the assembly convened between January 13 and 15. The leaders who will write this paper and the one on values ​​were appointed last Wednesday, and its content will be ready in a few days. What is incongruous is that the primaries in which the head of the organic part will be elected will be held on January 9 and 10, before the assembly in which the militancy has to ratify precisely whether or not they want this new figure to exist. Management sources allege that there will be no problems because they believe that there is unanimity in the bases that the structure be divided in two. That technical leader will be focused on facing the organic problems that occur in Ciudadanos. Later it will be elucidated how the bicephaly of this figure coexists with that of Arrimadas. Members of Cs denounce that the Executive would have to fall as a whole when an assembly is held.