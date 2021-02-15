The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, made it clear this Monday that she has no intention of resigning after the debacle suffered by her party in the Catalan regional elections, of which she mainly blames the low turnout of constitutional Catalans, and has also ruled out the removal of other leaders of the orange formation.

“I am going to continue in front of this project, and I also believe that with the support of the party,” he declared in an interview in Onda Cero, collected by Europa Press, a day after Ciudadanos was left with six seats in Parliament and fell to seventh place, after having won the elections in 2017 with 36 seats.

On the possibility that some of the current leaders of the party resign or be relieved of his position, Arrimadas has answered: “I think that if this solved the problem, we would be in another scenario, but the truth is that not.”

Although he has admitted that it is “terrible” for Cs to have lost so many deputies, he has insisted that this was expected given such a low turnout, specifically 53.42%, which has also allowed the independence movement to come out “fully reinforced.”