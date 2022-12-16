There will be no direct confrontation between Inés Arrimadas and Edmundo Bal. The president of Ciudadanos resigns from leading a candidacy against her parliamentary spokesperson in the formation’s primaries, scheduled for January 9 and 10. Arrimadas has affirmed that she will present an alternative list to Bal’s in the coming days, made up of other party leaders. She will be part of that candidacy made up of figures with special relevance in “municipalism” and “autonomous” management, but she will not be number one. “We are preparing a consensus list among many. My intention is not to top that list; that it has to be led by new people. I want to close that list,” the president stated at a press conference in Congress this Friday, in which she charged the government for applying “anti-democratic tricks” in the reform of the Penal Code approved a day earlier in the plenary session of the lower house.

The president thus takes a step back from the ordeal launched ten days ago in response to the candidacy of Bal, who had previously applied to lead the party. Arrimadas explained that, in the event that the spokesperson withdrew his candidacy and accepted a “more choral” joint candidacy with “new faces”, the president would not head that list. But Bal has not only refused to get out of the primary race, but is also outlining the names that will be added to his electoral ticket in the internal election process.

Therefore, Bal will be measured at the beginning of January with the number one that Arrimadas presents in his “consensus” list. Unless the spokesperson decides to back off. He has until December 29, but he wants to move on. Arrimadas’s proposal, however, does not rule out that he run in the primaries for the Presidency of the Government already in the summer. Sources from the executive point out that what Arrimadas would try is to join the unit list in which leaders such as the attorney in the Castilla y León Courts, Francisco Igea, work. Names such as the coordinator of the Balearic Islands, Patricia Guasp, and the Madrid councilor, Mariano Fuentes, are being considered. Both members of the G-8 team: the eight leaders leading the refoundation. An adhesion that Igea rejects outright.

The president has assimilated the plenary vote this Thursday with those urged by the leaders of the process in September 2017 in Parliament. “A parliamentary majority is not an absolutist majority. Of course, the Constitutional Court can question a law if its content goes beyond constitutional precepts”, Arrimadas reiterated, despite the fact that the reform had not yet been debated in the lower house, since the guarantee court had not communicated to the Board of Congress no decision. The deliberation on the appeal presented by the PP was postponed to Monday. However, he has avoided positioning himself on the side of Vox in the motion of no confidence in which its leader, Santiago Abascal, had an impact. The leader of Cs, intends, on the contrary, to portray the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to whom she has once again demanded that he be the one to present the motion.

On Sunday, Bal offered Arrimadas that they both leave the spokesperson for Congress in favor of parliamentarian María Muñoz, in exchange for withdrawing their candidacy. The president refused. The deputy’s environment censures the “right-wing” drift of the leader in front of the spokesperson. Cs tried this Thursday, unsuccessfully, to get Vox and PP to join his gesture and leave the seat empty during the vote on the reform of the Penal Code to recall the image of Parliament in 2017. “It is a shot at you. You cannot leave Congress”, Francisco Igea complains in conversation with EL PAÍS. “You cannot delegitimize a government that is there because it has a parliamentary majority. You have to stay and defend your position in accordance with the Law, or is it that we are in the frontism?” Igea continues, who also asks Arrimadas to leave the Chamber spokesperson so that the refoundation process is “credible.”

In any case, Igea does not agree with an alternative list in which Arrimadas or Bal are present. And it works on the third way of unity. Of course, just as those close to Bal do in private, the attorney criticizes that Arrimadas attended an event on Monday called by former members of Cs Marcos de Quinto and Juan Carlos Girauta, to present the think tank Foot on Wall. An appointment that was also attended by Vox leaders such as Abascal or Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.