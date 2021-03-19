Since taking office, Inés Arrimadas has wanted to mark a before and after in the strategy of her predecessor and opted for the “useful policy” to refloat the initials of Ciudadanos. The successor of Albert Rivera saw his opportunity with the outbreak of the pandemic and took advantage of the crisis to lift the veto of the PSOE and move away from the photo of Colón. A turn to the center that reconciled Arrimadas with the critical sector but that raised alarms among those who believe that there is nothing to agree with the socialists.

Since then, the liberal leader has defended the role of Ciudadanos hinge, capable of reaching agreements to the right and to the left. And so it has done again after the Murcian carambola, which left the formation out of two autonomous governments and plunged into its worst crisis. “This is the center,” he told his deputies on Thursday before the bloodletting.

For ten days, the leadership has attended with astonishment and indignation the trickle of exits from public office and the dismemberment of its groups in Congress and the Senate while criticism continues. Both men and women accuse Arrimadas of having undertaken a “sanchista drift” and an “ideological shift to the left” that they do not share. Among those who leave the ship – fifteen at the moment – there are institutional profiles, national and regional deputies and senators.

No group in the Senate



The loudest exit, not counting that of the three “turncoats” from Murcia, has been that of Toni Cantó, who abruptly left the meeting of the national executive last Monday in which he had been offered a position and delivered the following day its act in the Valencian Courts. A path that the former Secretary of Organization, Fran Hervías, senator for Andalusia, had taken shortly before and that has made the leap to the PP. His two companions in the upper house followed in his footsteps but without giving up the seat, leaving Ciudadanos without a group in the Senate. Neither did the deputy Pablo Cambronero, who will join the Mixed Group and leaves the already meager group of ten orange deputies with one less seat.

“With dignity”, as the leadership pointed out, the deputy Marta Marín left, who delivered her minutes, as did three parliamentarians of the Madrid Assembly while a fourth will do so after 4-M for personal reasons. He was followed this Friday by the former president of Madrid Ángel Garrido, who leaves politics tired of “the tension”, and a prosecutor in the Cortes of Castilla and Léon, who has set off alarms in the making of a motion of censure.