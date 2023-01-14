Inés Arrimadas was the first Liberal leader to speak at the VI Extraordinary Assembly of Citizens this morning and has claimed the relevance of the Liberal project for Spain despite the current situation that the orange formation is going through.

«I am stronger, more optimistic and I look to the future with more enthusiasm. This presidency has been an experience that I will not forget. I have never believed that I was more important than Ciudadanos, not even at the best of times”, said one Arrimadas who has admitted “not having been able to correct the course of the Liberals” during the time that his term has lasted.

The liberal leader has also wanted to send a message to what has been the main rival of the list that she has supported in the primaries and in which she has ended up joining. Without explicitly naming Bal, she has referred to him assuring that “normally those who believe they are the most important are the most expendable.”

The constant threat of the hostile takeover bid that Ciudadanos have been denouncing since 2019 regarding the PP has also been the protagonist in the speech delivered by the parliamentary spokesperson – a position in which she was confirmed yesterday by the new management. «Do not get carried away by siren songs. Other parties do not want our proposals, not even our political assets. They only want our votes. They want a Spain condemned to always choose between two more radical options.

Arrimadas, who has made her first and last speech as president of Cs in an extraordinary assembly, has also wanted to thank Albert Rivera for his role at the head of the Liberals for 13 years – the former president of Ciudadanos was not present at the Assembly that made his official status march of the liberals and exalted Arrimadas.

The leader of the orange formation has also alluded to the two proper names of the week in Cs: Patricia Guasp and Adrián Vázquez, political spokesperson and general secretary elected after the primaries held. “A calm man who knows very well the case of the European liberal parties that have had to reinvent themselves so many times,” he assured of the latter, while of the new political leader he stressed that, like her, “he has experience professional outside of politics and who has already defended the Ciudadanos project against nationalism.