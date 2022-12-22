The president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, in Congress, this Wednesday. Luis Sevillano

Inés Arrimadas will close “in a testimonial way” the candidacy that will face Edmundo Bal in the Ciudadanos primaries. A list that has been completed in extremis this Thursday before the differences on the order of the applicants, according to sources of the negotiation. The integration of the still president has generated discrepancies during the talks, which have intensified in recent hours. This alternative proposal to lead the party has been pushed by the team that has piloted the process of refounding Cs, which started in July. One last attempt to renew a formation at risk of disappearing and thus turn around the spiral of electoral debacles.

Two of the eight members of the refounding group, known as G-8, Patricia Guasp and Adrián Vázquez, will head the other ballot for the primaries to be held between January 9 and 10. The autonomous coordinator of Cs in the Balearic Islands and the MEP aspire to the positions of political spokesperson and general secretary, respectively, confirm various party sources. A bet that has the support of Inés Arrimadas, who would close the list in last place. This culminates her loss of power in the organic structure of a formation that she has led for the last two years. The candidacy, “of broad consensus”, enjoys the approval of many territorial leaders.

The presentation of the list to the media is scheduled for this Friday morning. The election of Guasp and Vázquez responds to the interest of a large part of the party in giving voice to “new faces” with a crucial role in the refounding. In fact, they have been two of the leaders most present on the tour that the G-8 has completed through the territories to take the pulse of the affiliates, among whom the MEP has become especially strong. But the also head of the Cs delegation in Brussels has been linked to Ciudadanos for years. And he was critical of Arrimadas’ management in the past, sources close to him indicate. “Primaries are a democratic and essential exercise in any self-respecting political party. And it is key that those who participate in them do so with respect and the genuine intention of, once they are finished, doing everything possible to unite the party. Without unity, there is no future ”, Vázquez has advanced through Twitter, this Thursday.

Patricia Guasp and Adrián Vázquez, in two photos provided by Cs.

The president, for her part, would aspire “to the last position of the candidacy,” continue the sources of the negotiation. The announcement at his own risk —a week ago— that he would complete this “consensus” list made up of municipal and regional leaders provoked the rejection of some leaders who had been working on his configuration for weeks. Among them, the attorney in the Courts of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, who after the Arrimadas movement changed his strategy and gave his express support to Bal, who maintains an open war with the president for the leadership and ideological identity of the party. since the month of October.

In the last few hours, contacts have intensified to define some names that were not clear until Thursday afternoon. The first places are completed by the Madrid councilor Mariano Fuentes and the Navarrese deputy Carlos Pérez-Nievas. And behind there are leaders related to the president such as the deputy Guillermo Díaz and the Catalan spokesman Carlos Carrizosa. In any case and whatever the result of the January primaries, Arrimadas will no longer be in the hard core of the Ciudadanos leadership.

What Arrimadas does have more insurance if he wins the electoral ticket of Guasp and Vázquez is to maintain the spokesperson in Congress. But the most important factor for the president is that in none of the open scenarios will she have to assume the weight of the results of the May elections on her shoulders. And she thus manages to pave the way to attend the Cs de Julio primaries for the Presidency of the Government. The paradox could arise that, once all executive power has been lost, Arrimadas aspires to be number one in Congress. That is the “objective” that worries Arrimadas the most, several sources from the executive agree.

The possibility of Bal throwing in the towel and joining this candidacy, in principle more pro-government, remains up in the air. It is expected that this same Friday the spokesman will be invited to join the list and thus tackle the crisis in the party aggravated by the internal struggle. He would also occupy an irrelevant position. However, both Bal and Arrimadas would maintain their natural place in the executive for the mere fact of being parliamentary spokespersons. The ball is now in Bal’s roof, who has until the 29th to join. “This is Inés’s list,” the spokesperson responded on Thursday night on RNE. Bal had already shown himself against supporting a candidacy made up of the “wimps” of Arrimadas.

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, one of the few important figures who retains Cs and in turn a member of the G-8, will promote this alternative list. The internal Cs polls at the beginning of January will shed light on all the open paths. Picking up the game and coming back in some polls on the ground will be the next stumbling blocks.