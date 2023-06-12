The voice wavers, is broken by emotion. She sobs, the words barely coming out. Arrigo Sacchi and Berlusconi have won everything together: a Scudetto, an Italian Super Cup, two Champions Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

«When Berlusconi called me in the spring of 1987 to entrust me with the Milan bench, I was a bit confused»

And what did she answer?

“Either you’re crazy or you’re geniuses.”

What did she think?

“That they were crazy.”

It didn’t happen that way.

“No one in Italian football has won as much as him and I think no one will win like him again in an unreliable country.”

A revolutionary?

“A mountain that has fallen into a pond. In football as in politics ».

Tell me about the first meeting.

«September 86 friendly with Parma. It was in the agreement because we had signed 5 players from Milan».

Parma won.

“At the end of the game he wanted to meet me.”

And what did she tell him?

«Sacchi I will follow you carefully. We’ll see again”.

And so it was.

“Six or seven months later he called me back. She always kept her word.”

But she didn’t start well at all.

«The press and a part of the fans called me Mister nobody».

Italian football has always eaten one coach after another.

«After the defeat against Espanyol he called me and asked me if I needed anything, if I needed help. I said yes.”

And what did he do?

«He came to Milanello. He gave a 25 second speech in front of the players ».

What did he say?

«I have faith in Sacchi, we will change football. Those who trust the coach can stay, those who don’t have it are free to leave immediately».

What happened the following Sunday?

“We never lost again.”

The Age of Triumphs.

“I can’t talk about it, forgive me. For now, I don’t feel like saying anything else.”