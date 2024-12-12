The case of Daniel Sancho has taken a new direction after learning the news that Edwin Arrieta’s family has appealed the sentence that sentenced the Spaniard to life imprisonment for ask for the death penalty for the murder of the Colombian doctor.

As ABC has been able to confirm with the defense of the Arrieta family, it is a “technical appeal”so the appeal has already reached the Thai court, which sentenced Daniel Sancho to life imprisonment on August 30.

In addition to the death penalty, the doctor’s family has requested that compensation reach 11 million baht, about 309,000 euros to the current change, somewhat more than what was initially established.

After learning the information, Europa Press asked Félix Sancho, brother of actor Rodolfo Sancho, how his family has taken this new setback that makes his nephew’s name resonate in the media again.









As usual, the actor’s brother has preferred to remain silent and has not made any comments on the matter. Félix returned from walking his pet and, hiding his face, avoided answering any of the questions asked.