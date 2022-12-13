Cartagena started the January transfer market this Tuesday with the first of the departures that are expected after the Christmas break. By mutual agreement, Óscar Arribas and the club broke the contract signed just five months ago due to a lack of trust, above all, between the parties. Not even the man from Madrid felt comfortable [priorizó ir a Filipinas antes que jugar la Copa del Rey] not even the coach, Luis Carrión, has bet on him again since then.

Arribas and Cartagena break the contract with little player background: only 253 minutes spread over ten games and two starts. The man from Madrid has offered a descending performance, since he pressed in the preseason, gave the victory against Albacete and was relegated to the background on October 23. That night, in Las Palmas, he entered the field too cold and ended up costing the defeating goal in the last minutes.

The distances between club and player widened especially a month ago. Days before the Copa del Rey game in Alfaro, an opportunity for the less common players in the League, Arribas decided to accept the call from the Philippines. This low-profile team summoned him for a few days to train, something that Cartagena did not quite understand: the Copa del Rey was his opportunity to re-engage.

Since then the last month has also passed without playing. Asked about it, Luis Carrión was quite blunt and sincere about it. “It would have been a moment for him [jugar en Alfaro]perhaps, to be able to have minutes and see him, “he said, adding about another possible call from the Philippines:” His head has to be in Cartagena […] He will decide what to do.” The club did not agree with another new call. Starting next Tuesday, the board’s idea is to address situations like Jaime Romero’s.