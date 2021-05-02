TO Factory Real Madrid seems that sometimes it has been a school of supporting actors in the super productions of the white club and there are boys who continue to rebel against that lack of plane, of doing almost a set, waiting to have better roles elsewhere . It does Antonio Blanco, pure personality in this final stretch of the League with the first team; Miguel Gutiérrez and Arribas also try, pure future of Madrid. The latter entertains himself between games with Zidane in making Second B his set. Al Badajoz, two improvisations by Oscar: first a goal from 45 meters and then a direct free kick from the least favorable profile. More Vittorio Gassman than Robert Pattinson, it is not a fad because he looks seductively different as a baseball player.

Before Badajoz, the little Arribas made the show his own against a rival from Badajoz who has walked this season (he only lost one game before reaching Valdebebas, back in January) and is the top contender in steamroller mode for promotion to the Second Division. He did rotations, but he also had no options. So pay attention to the rest of the applicants, because this Castilla de Raúl has Arribas and more homegrown players who have not said their last word. They needed to beat Badajoz and wait for punctures that came. Right now, beating Talavera on the last day, next weekend, they will be among those chosen for the last phase, the playoff. Silver, close.

A Castilla to the top of Juveniles

Raúl is suffering the unspeakable this season like Zidane due to injuries (this time the one who broke was Latasa, in minute 20) and the coronavirus (against Badajoz there were six Youth in the call), so when Arribas is returned, you just have to let him do it. The ambidextrous midfielder shot those goals, shots looking for a squad, roulette wheels. For Broadway. ‘Arribas, the musical’. With his contest, Castilla won the pulse of talent to visitor Álex Corredera He even made the Junior Rafa Marín debut. The black and white midfielder made Forgas 1-1, before Arribas finished hanging his second frame and Hugo Duro forced the 3-1 penalty, which he converted into cash. It is his tenth goal. If he regains the pulse of the start of the season, Arribas will have a luxury partner. Because In Valdebebas, Hollywood does not end at the residence of the first team.