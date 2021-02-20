The federal judge of Lomas de Zamora, Juan Pablo Auge, processed this friday to the former heads of the Federal Intelligence Agency Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani for alleged illegal espionage maneuvers deployed against politicians, union members, social leaders and journalists, as well as on people detained in the Ezeiza prison during the government of Mauricio Macri.

For its part, dictated lack of merit to Darío Nieto, either to override or process it. Nieto was Mauricio Macri’s private secretary during his presidency.

This is the case that had been transferred to the Federal Capital and that returned temporarily to the Buenos Aires area after the appeal filed by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The magistrate also indicted 36 other people accused of alleged prohibited intelligence maneuvers, including the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF) during the government of Cambiemos, Emiliano Blanco, former AFI agents of different hierarchy .

For the former heads of the AFI, the magistrate placed seizures on their assets until covering the sum of eight million pesos, as recorded in the ruling to which he agreed Clarion.

Judge Augé’s ruling.

Auge’s decision came after the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, which days ago ordered the transfer of the case to the federal courts of Comodoro Py, returned the file until an extraordinary appeal presented by the lawyer Carlos Beraldi, in representation of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

For Judge Auge, there are elements to prosecute Arribas and Majdalani as responsible for giving orders to carry out illegal intelligence actions to 42 people, among which are the former president, trade unionist Hugo Moyano and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta .