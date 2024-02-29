'Up my people' showed that it was able to position itself among the most viewed magazines of the morning. With only a year and a half of release on the small screen, the program hosted by Maju Mantilla, Karina Borrero, Santi Lesmes and Fernando Díaz is getting closer to getting closer to the leader in tune at this time: 'América hoy'. The space headed by Ethel Pozo has remained the most popular in the mornings since 2019.

How many rating points have 'Arriba mi gente' and 'América hoy' achieved?

According to the latest report of the rating dating back to the broadcasts of Wednesday, February 28, both programs remained hand in hand in the leadership of the numbers in the morning slot. Let us remember that 'América hoy' focuses on addressing current issues in national entertainment, while 'Arriba mi gente' addresses news from all areas.

In that line, the Latina Television program obtained 4.4 points; for its part, that of América Televisión, 4.8. That is, by 0.4 points, the space led by Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Edson Dávila remained in first place.

América TV and Latina in dispute to win rating points. Photo: X/Rating rules

What did the drivers of 'Arriba mi gente' say?

Maju Mantilla, one of the hosts of 'Arriba mi gente', stated that there is a lot of journalistic work behind the product that is broadcast to Peruvian families and that her co-hosts are a good complement to the program. “This is hard work, full of commitment and determination. Our journalistic and entertainment producers get the best notes, reports, interviews and sequences that our viewers really like. Karina, Santi and Fernando are excellent companions… J“Together we complement each other in order to reach more Peruvians,” he declared to his television home.

For his part, Fernando Dayz, recent pull of Latina Televisión, assured that they are focused on a result and that has pleased the viewers who watch them from Monday to Friday: “We have a well-defined north, we make television for Peruvian families with utilitarian sequences such as cooking and we also have a space for pets built with great love and which fortunately is reflected on the street when people congratulate us. “There is an audience for everyone, but I think it is vital to feel proud of the program you do,” he said for Latina Television.

What did the hosts of 'America Today' say?

'America today' returned to the small screen after taking a few weeks off for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Let us remember that the premiere program for 2024 was the long-awaited interview with his partner Christian Domínguez, who had starred in a popular ampay with Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé. This news achieved a good rating score: 5.5 points.

“Many thanks to the public for their preference. 'America Today' is back loaded with new sequences and we promise to continue bringing more information and fun to your homes every day,” Ethel Pozo told América Televisión. “Thanks to the public for choosing us, we return home and connecting with viewers makes us very happy. Clearly, we are the magazine that the public was waiting for,” added Janet Barboza for the same medium.

