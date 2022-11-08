The new is available in Europe insertable heart monitor LUX-Dx ™ -Icma long-lasting diagnostic device which, when inserted under the skin, allows you to identify any arrhythmias associated with pathological conditions such as atrial fibrillation (Fa), cryptogenic stroke or syncope. The manufacturer, Boston Scientific Corporation, announced today in a note.

The system is designed with a dual phase algorithm which detects and checks for potential arrhythmias before sending an alert to doctors. The algorithm can be remotely programmed to detect episodes of atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, bradycardia, tachycardia and pauses, allowing the device to detect arrhythmias whenever thresholds or set parameters are exceeded.

This technology – explains the note – also allows support hospital teams in managing the follow-up of patients undergoing electrophysiological procedures, contributing significantly to the efficiency of their business. Remote monitoring, giving indications for the triage of patients, can in fact help clinicians in defining the priorities of interventions, even when hospitals are under pressure.

“Innovation becomes big in such a small device – he says Patrizio MazzoneDirector of Cardiology 3 Electrophysiology of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, assisted in the activity by Dr. Sara Vargiu – The new LUX-Dx-Icm system allows you to remotely program the device – continues the cardiologist – without the patient having to physically go to the hospital and, at the same time, it guarantees a better management of the transmitted data thanks to the reduction of false positives. This allows us to speed up clinical decisions and give patients the most appropriate treatment when they need it most “.

After the insertion of the system now available in Europe, patients receive a mobile device with the MyLUX ™ application that connects via Bluetooth® to the device under the skin. The application transmits device data daily, or as needed, to the data management system (Latitude Clarity ™), providing physicians and hospital teams with vital information in real time.

“We are happy to expand our presence and our activities in the cardiac diagnostics sector with the LUX-Dx Icm system – he declares Angelo De Rosavice president and general manager EMEA, Rhythm Management of Boston Scientific – Signal quality, dual-phase algorithm and remote programming further strengthen the technological potential of remote patient monitoring in Europe and expand the range of therapeutic solutions that we can make available to doctors, from diagnosis to treatment “.

The system has obtained the Ce mark in Europe and 510 (k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.