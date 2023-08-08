In recent months, one of Turkey’s most exemplary trials is reaching its final stage. This is the Kobane trial, which sees 108 defendants accused of being responsible for the demonstrations in support of the Syrian city, which took place in October 2014, in which dozens of people died.

Many then took to the streets to ask the government to intervene to break the siege of Isis in Kobane, a city located in Syrian Kurdistan, a few kilometers from the Turkish border, whose resistance has become the symbol of the Kurdish struggle against Islamic terrorism.

On April 14, prosecutors presented the latest motion in which they asked for severe sentences for all and in particular, aggravated life sentences for 36 defendants, including former HDP co-presidents Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, who are already in preventive prison for these events.

In these days the judge is listening to the defenses of each defendant, following which, towards the beginning of October, he will issue the final verdict.

The prosecution has not in the least considered the resolution of the European Parliament of June 2022, which calls for acquittal for all, a text that Erdogan has publicly criticized: in his opinion, in fact, the defendants would be responsible for the deaths that occurred during the same demonstrations of 2014.

Such is the fury in this process that not even the devastating earthquake of 6 February has led to a change in the calendar of hearings.

Can Memìs, 20 years old at the time of the events in Kobane, was a member of the youth section of the HDP party and is one of the 36 defendants who risk having to serve the most serious sentence. Last February 7, we followed him on the Istanbul-Ankara train, on his journey to reach the court where all the hearings of the trial are held, in Sincan, more than half an hour’s drive from the Turkish capital.

Can is angry: “How can this hearing be considered a priority the day after the advent of such a calamity”, he wonders. “Most of the defendants and the defense lawyers come from the areas hit by the earthquake. Some of them have died, others cannot reach Ankara”.

As we approach the courthouse by taxi, Can points to the mountain we see in the background: “That’s the mountain I used to see from my cell,” he says. He has already been arrested in 2020 due to his political commitment and spent 10 months in the prison adjacent to the courthouse. He tells of the difficulties, of the cold in winter, of the bare walls that he made less gray by hanging up photos, of the drawings that friends sent him.

Can loves to take photos to trace paths in his memory, which he says has weakened since his detention. And who knows, maybe, as a dear friend of hers tells her, she wants to fix the moments, the places to preserve the memory if she has to go back to prison and she will never be able to see them again.

Many activists accused of terrorism and conspiracy were the first to help earthquake victims. One of them is Sebnem Korur Financi, president of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB). By the time we reach their headquarters in Ankara, the corridors and offices are filled with doctors and volunteers who are working tirelessly to support the doctors and people in the earthquake zones dealing with injuries, lack of drinking water, electricity and passable roads.

Coroner and human rights activist, Sebnem was also arrested in October 2022 and spent three months in prison. Invited to a pro-Kurdish TV program, she gave a medical opinion confirming that the reactions of the bodies seen in a video relating to an attack on the Kurdish population by government forces indicated the use of chemical weapons.

Erdogan accused her of conspiring with terrorists and a few days later she was arrested. Even today she recalls with the bewilderment in her eyes, of the amount of police forces present at the trial, how she was the most dangerous person in Turkey, she who fights to prevent all forms of violence.

With last May’s elections, many in the democratic area hoped for a change, including the sociologist and writer Pinar Selek: “We hoped for a miracle, my friends and I, but the miracle didn’t happen. They knew how difficult it was for Erdogan to lose, thanks to the monopoly of the media, the incessant propaganda, but for a moment we hoped”.

Pinar is also on trial in Türkiye. She was arrested and tortured in 1996 because she had done research for the university on the PKK and had not wanted to reveal the names of the people she interviewed, she is still today grappling with a long legal case and the accusations of being a terrorist.

The Turkish president has asked France, the country where Selek has taken refuge, for her extradition. On September 29, the court will issue the definitive sentence which could be aggravated life imprisonment. Which would mean the impossibility of receiving a pardon and detention in total isolation.

The Kurdish question still guides the politics of the country dominated by nationalism, also supported by extremist fringes that support the “sultan”. It is no coincidence that in his victory speech Erdogan urged the people to unite “around the dreams and objectives of the nation” just as he reiterated that among the priorities there is a “strengthening of the fight against terrorism”.

“Before Erdogan’s advent there were 35,000 people in prison, now there are about 100,000, also thanks to the controversial 2016 coup d’état and the detentions linked to the Gezi Park protests,” says Pinar Selek.

What happened in Gezi Park is the emblem of how far the Turkish government can go beyond repression. A year before the events in Kobane, in June 2013, some environmentalists took to the streets after the government gave permission to build a shopping center and military barracks in the park. This would have destroyed one of the few remaining green areas in the heart of Istanbul.

From a simple demonstration in a few days it became a real occupation with thousands of people. The police repeatedly attacked the protesters, who resisted for three months. The cost was very high: 11 dead, 8,163 injured, hundreds arrested including architects, professors, journalists who are still in prison today.

The activist Deniz Ozgur tells us about those days. His name in Italian means free sea. He agrees to meet us at the Gezi park which is now guarded by the police. We sit at a table in a kiosk.

We have been talking for a few minutes when a man with dark glasses approaches and looks at us constantly. When he realizes that we have noticed him, he changes tables and stops looking, but the feeling remains that he is listening. We indicate it to Deniz and he confirms: “Yes, he will be listening to us, but for me it is not a problem”.

Deniz is embittered for the people in prison, for the hostility with which the government presents itself towards citizens by depriving or limiting their personal freedoms, denying them public spaces which today are closed by barriers and manned by the police to prevent demonstrations of dissent .

The square adjacent to Gezi Park is closed as well as Galatasarai square, where for more than two decades the “Saturday mothers” met, a group of mothers, sons and daughters of people who disappeared between the end of the 1980s and the early the nineties. The terrible years following the 1980 military coup by General Kenan Evren.

These were above all boys and men who were considered close to the positions of the newborn Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK). Once arrested by the police, they entered oblivion. Slowly over the years the people who took to the streets on Saturdays became thousands.

Those demonstrations were a symbol of the struggle for human rights in a country where freedom of expression is under constant attack. So much so that since 25 August 2018, Saturday mothers are banned from Galatasarai. It was the 700th Saturday of protests, police arrested and beat protesters including elderly mothers. All are now on trial for having “undermined national security”. Since that day, Piazza Galatasarai has been armored and is constantly manned by police patrols.

Turkey’s future is anchored in the past, many wounds inflicted over the years by governments that have always implemented a repressive policy.

Upon his arrival in 2003, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made promises of democracy also supported by Europe. Promises that for many activists have been betrayed. No turning point in sight today, for the country hinge between East and West.

Erdogan was reconfirmed as president of Turkey for the third time on May 28, despite the deep economic crisis and unprecedented inflation. He is preparing to govern for another five years. Not even Kemal Ataturk, founder of the homeland and of the Republic, whose centenary is being celebrated this year, had led the country for such a long time.

“Erdogan’s government had made promises of democracy. It was also supported by Europe. But when he aligned himself with the nationalist line of the Deep State he started again with all these methods,” concludes Selek. “There are a lot of people in prison who haven’t even read their indictment and it’s really difficult to be able to defend yourself in these conditions. Many people who demonstrate even once, who say no, who ask a question, find themselves in Kafkaesque trials, find themselves in horror films”.

“Knowing that this horror will continue makes us a little weaker. When you’ve been locked up for a long time, you need hope and now hope seems a little far away. This is why we increasingly need international solidarity”.

The report “La piazza negata” by Chiara D’Ambros and Tommaso Javidi will be broadcast on Monday 14 August, the fourth episode of the program “Il Fattore Umano” at 11.30 pm on Rai3.