With videoThe arrests of two professional football players from Legia Warsaw in Alkmaar threaten to lead to a diplomatic conflict between Poland and the Netherlands. Polish MEP Patryk Jaki has requested an emergency debate on what he says is ‘violation of the rule of law by the Netherlands’. The Polish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also reacted critically, while Polish hooligans stormed the entrance gate of the AZ stadium that evening and assaulted riot police.