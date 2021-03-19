Arrests Niko Ranta-aho wants to be imprisoned again for new serious drug offenses, but permission is now needed either from himself or from Spain

According to Ranta-aho’s lawyer, his principal has not yet decided how he will react to the latest demands from the authorities. The exceptional speech in the matter is related to the fact that Ranta-aho was not demanded from Spain to Finland due to the latest criminal suspicions.

Katiskathe second main accused of the drug tangle Niko Ranta-aho would like to be arrested again this afternoon for new outrageous suspicions of drug crime. The information is available from the Pirkanmaa District Court’s Office of Coercive Measures.

Ranta-aho has been extradited from Spain and imprisoned after the conclusion of the Katiska case on suspicion of two serious drug offenses and serious tax fraud. However, on the basis of coercive information, the authorities suspect that there will be more crimes.

Based on the arrest warrants, police now suspect Ranta-aho of at least four felony drug offenses of aggravated tax fraud for which he has not yet been charged in court.

Ranta-ahon however, imprisonment for all the latest criminal suspicions will not go very simply this time if he himself is not consenting to imprisonment. This is because Ranta-aho was not extradited from Spain for such detention.

If Ranta-aho does not agree, the Finnish authorities must apply for a new permit from Spain again. Ranta-aho’s lawyer Hannu Kaitaluoma tells Helsingin Sanomat that there is no opinion on Ranta-aho’s permit yet.

Professor of Procedural Law Johanna Niemi The University of Turku says that the European Arrest Warrant has worked well overall. It has been used to move people from one country to another. Some have also come voluntarily because the expedited surrender procedure works.

Numerous other people are currently being detained for Ranta-aho’s new suspected drug offense. On Friday last week, a member of the motorcycle gang Bandidos was arrested in connection with the same bundle of criminal suspicions.

Ranta-aho’s acquaintances with Bandidos have come to the fore in the past, as he has repeatedly published pictures of himself on social media as the leader of Bandidos in Stockholm. Jeffrey Ongin with.

Punishment in terms of measurement, Ranta-aho’s recent drug crime suspicions may remain quite a curiosity, as prosecutors have already demanded a maximum sentence for him for aggravated drug crimes in the Katiska trial.

The Katiska judgment has not yet been handed down. Since the recent crimes took place before the Katiska verdict was handed down, even the most recent suspected crimes would apparently go to the peak of the same maximum penalty.

In other words, it would be impossible for Ranta-aho to receive a sentence of 13 years in Katiska, for example, and 10 years in prison immediately after the now suspected new crimes, in which case the total size of the sentence could rise to more than 20 years.

If the court were to do otherwise, the investigating authorities would be able to tamper with the maximum penalties for litigation by deliberately investigating the offenses in parts.

Helsinki the district court released Ranta-aho last June because there was no longer a significant risk of confusion in the case.

Prosecutors opposed the release.

Prosecutors did not demand a travel ban, but the court could have imposed one on him on his own initiative. However, no such order was made by the court, and Ranta-aho returned to Spain.

From there, he was returned to Finland by means of a European arrest warrant, as he was suspected of having committed new crimes after his release.

Procedural law Professor Niemi from the University of Turku has found it strange that a person is accused of machining large quantities of drugs from Spain and is able to leave the country freely.

A person suspected of aggravated drug offenses may be held in custody on the basis of a risk of entanglement, continuation or escape.

“After staying in Spain for quite some time, it’s a little surprising that the danger of escape has not been emphasized in the assessment,” Niemi told HS in January.