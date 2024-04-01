Home page politics

There are said to have been further arrests after the bloody terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. In a part of Russia that is causing problems for Vladimir Putin.

Moscow – Russia doesn't settle down: more than a week after Terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall event center In the north-west of Moscow, the Russian domestic secret service FSB has arrested other people suspected of being involved in the crime.

Terrorist attack near Moscow: More suspects arrested in Russia

In the Russian republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, four foreign citizens who were directly involved in financing and equipping terrorists were arrested, the FSB announced on Monday (April 1). Moscow with. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the crime.

State media showed a video released by the FSB in which an unidentified man says he handed over the weapons for the shooting at Crocus City Hall to the perpetrators from the Dagestani capital Makhachkala. The authenticity of the video could not be verified. After the attack on the center on March 22nd, the number of dead was at least 144 and the number of injured was more than 550. There were still missing people, it was said.

Terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall: Four suspected shooters presented

The four suspected shooters and others involved were arrested after the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall. Media reported that the men were tortured before their confessions. Numerous suspected backers were also arrested in the Central Asian republic of Tajikistan.

According to the FSB, the four suspects now arrested in Dagestan are said to have planned an attack in the city of Kaspiysk on the Caspian Sea, which is popular with tourists. To do this, they prepared an explosive device and also obtained weapons. They then wanted to move abroad. The FSB did not provide any details in its statement.

Accusations from Russia: Kiev denies involvement in terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that radical Islamists carried out the attack on Crocus City Hall. But he sees a Ukrainian trace. Russian investigators recently announced that financial transaction data had been seized from the arrested suspects. Accordingly, Ukrainian nationalists are said to have paid for the attack. Kyiv denies involvement in the terrorist attack.

On Saturday (March 30), diplomats from more than 130 countries remembered the victims at Crocus City Hall and laid flowers at the concert building. The Russian Foreign Ministry said there were more than 250 participants in the memorial event. The regime of Kremlin ruler Putin, which… Ukraine war Sending citizens from all sorts of republics to their deaths has been struggling with militant groups in Dagestan in the Caucasus for years.

Dagestan in the Caucasus: Repeated attacks against the Russian regime

In Dagestan (around 2.9 million inhabitants) there have been repeated terrorist attacks against government members appointed by Moscow for more than 20 years. The German Press Agency (dpa) According to the report, in 2012 the Kremlin felt compelled to send 30,000 Russian soldiers to regain control of the region, including the large city of Makhachkala (around 600,000 inhabitants). (pm/dpa)