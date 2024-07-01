Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Ukraine is not only having to defend itself against Russia on the front lines. At home, Putin’s supporters are trying to destabilize the government.

Kiev – The Ukrainian authorities have reported on Telegram that they have prevented an attempted coup in the capital. A group of troublemakers had planned “provocations” in the capital Kiev for last Sunday (June 30), the secret service SBU and the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

Among other things, they wanted to occupy parliament as part of a demonstration and form a “provisional government”. Four men are being investigated. Two have been provisionally arrested. Weapons and associated ammunition were discovered during raids, it is said. The suspects face up to ten years in prison. The investigation was conducted by the authorities in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk.

One of the suspected troublemakers arrested by the Ukrainian secret service. © Ukrainian Secret Service (SSU) via Telegram

Troublemakers wanted to overthrow Ukraine’s parliament – ​​secret service exposes action

The Ukrainian secret service explained the group’s plans on Telegram: “The investigation material shows that the group was led by a co-founder of a non-governmental organization known for its anti-Ukrainian activities since 2015. Under the pretext of organizing a so-called ‘veche’ (a people’s assembly, Editor’s note.), the criminals planned to ‘depose’ the current military and political leadership of Ukraine.”

This public gathering was to be staged as an “unrest” in order to create chaos, it continues. “The perpetrators planned to spread information about the ‘unrest’ in Kiev through domestic and foreign information sources. In this way, they hoped to shake up the social and political situation in our country, which would benefit the Russian Federation.”

Russian spies also in Germany: Putin intensifies espionage activity in Europe

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the government district in the capital Kyiv has been a high-security area and is no longer freely accessible. Due to the current martial law, the right to demonstrate is also restricted. According to authorities, supporters and informants of the Russian troops are repeatedly arrested.

Volodymyr Selenskyj – From comedian to symbol of resistance View photo gallery

Only at the end of June were Frankfurt three suspected Russian spies arrestedThe Russian secret service is not only trying to obtain information in Ukraine, but is also increasingly active in other European countries, such as Politico reported. The freedom of travel of Russian diplomats in EUcountries in order to further limit Russia’s room for maneuver. (sischr/dpa)