The Prisoners’ Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that the arrest operations were concentrated in the Hebron and Ramallah governorates, while the rest of the arrests were distributed among the Jericho, Jenin, Salfit, and Bethlehem governorates.

Thus, the total number of arrests after last October 7 rose to about 3,480, and this total includes those who were arrested from homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held hostage.

Israel renewed its military operations after the end of a truce with Hamas that lasted for 7 days and was extended twice.

Israel is suffering from pressure from the international community regarding the increasing number of civilian casualties, amid fears that the pace of violence will escalate further during the second phase of the war.