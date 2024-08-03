Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

After the assassination of Hamas leader Haniya in Tehran, Iran is threatening massive retaliation. New details now reveal the involvement in parts of the regime.

Tehran – It is still a mystery how the Hamas-Foreign Affairs chief was murdered in a secure building in Iran. A newspaper report provides new details. Now the first arrests are said to have been made.

In the Iran According to a media report, more than two dozen people have been arrested following the fatal attack on Hamas political leader Ismail Haniya in the capital Tehran. As the New York Times reported, citing two Iranians familiar with the investigation, that among those arrested are high-ranking intelligence officers, military officials and employees of a military-run guesthouse in Tehran, where Haniya was attacked on Wednesday night. The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas and Iran are accusing Israel and threatening retaliation. Israel has not yet commented on the allegations.

Arrests after Mossad attack on Hamas leader in Tehran

The US newspaper quoted its informants as saying that the arrests at the highest level were a reaction to a major and shameful security breach that made Haniya’s murder possible. The Hamas foreign chief was in Tehran for the swearing-in of the new Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and was accommodated in a highly secure guest house of the Iranian government in the north of the capital. As the British daily The Telegraph reported, citing two Iranian officials, that the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad hired two Iranian security agents for the deadly attack on Haniya.

After the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Iran is threatening retaliation. Concerns are growing that Tehran and its allies could attack Israel (archive photo) © IMAGO/Morteza Nikoubazl

The original plan was to kill Haniya in May when he attended the funeral of former President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash. The plan was called off because of the large crowd and the high probability of failure. Instead, the two agents were ordered by the Mossad to place explosive devices in three rooms in the guesthouse of the Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s elite armed forces, it was said. Surveillance camera footage shows the agents entering and leaving several rooms within a few minutes, the two officials told the newspaper.

Agents detonated bomb from abroad: New details on the murder of Hamas leader Haniya in Tehran

The agents are said to have fled abroad but were in contact with a source on the ground. At 2 a.m. on Wednesday, they then detonated the explosives from abroad by remote control in the room where Hanija was staying. New York Times and that Wall Street Journal had reported, citing informants, that Hanija had been killed by a bomb. The bomb was said to have been placed in the guesthouse two months before Hanija’s trip to Tehran, the New York Times citing seven Middle East officials, including two Iranians, and a US government official.

Iran announces strong retaliation – Israel warns of tougher response

After Haniya’s death, the former high-ranking commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Esmail Kosari, announced on state television: “The Iranian response to the killing of martyr Haniya will be stronger than before.” Kosari was referring to Iran’s attack on Israel in April.

In the event of an attack, Israel is threatening Iran with a far harsher response than in April, when Tehran attacked the Jewish state with 330 rockets, cruise missiles and drones. At that time, Israel had responded to the request of the USA and other allies have held back in their response to the aggression, said Israel’s national security adviser Zachi Hanegbi in an interview with Bild and other Axel Springer media. “This is a new situation now. You can hold back once, but not twice,” he added.

Iran rejects mediation attempts: determined to retaliate against Israel

According to a news portal, Iran has rejected all foreign mediation attempts for a peaceful solution to the recent conflict with Israel rejected. The demands in this regard from “friendly and non-friendly” states are unacceptable for Tehran, Iran Nuances quoted informed sources as saying. These mediation attempts would also not diminish Iran’s determination to retaliate against Israel for the deadly attack on Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya in Tehran, according to the report on the platform X. (dpa/jal)