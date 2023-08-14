The arrest of 33 men in the Avalon Club sauna, carried out in July by police in the city of Valencia, capital of the state of Carabobo, in northern Venezuela, is just one of several cases of repression and persecution by the socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro against the community. Venezuelan LGBT.

The arbitrariness, which affects virtually all citizens living in the country, especially those who oppose the Chavista regime, this time affected men who participated in a private party.

According to information from NGOs accompanying the case, at the time of arrest, the men were accused of indecent exposure, overcrowding and noise pollution. They were taken into custody and their photos were also posted on social media, which ended up exposing them to public scorn and putting their physical and psychological integrity at risk.

The men were released after posting bail, but would still have to appear in court periodically. The owner of the place and the two masseuses, included in the arrests, were released after also posting a bail.

One of the arrested, Iván Valera, said in an interview with the France-Presse news agency that he was just talking to a friend when he was approached by the police.

“At no point did they tell us what was going on, what they told us was that we were in the act of committing a crime,” he said.

Earlier this month, more than 130 NGOs from Venezuela and around the world launched a joint appeal, demanding “justice and full freedom” for the 33 men who were arrested. Under the banner “being LGBTIQ+ is not a crime”, these NGOs emphasized the importance of protecting the rights and integrity of detainees.

In a letter addressed to the Nicolás Maduro regime, the organizations demanded that the ongoing criminal proceedings against the men be closed, their “physical and psychological” safety guaranteed and a “transparent investigation into the role of the Public Prosecution Service, judge and police” involved in the case.

The organizations considered the arrests arbitrary and reiterated their opposition to the criminalization of sexual orientation, on the grounds that such a measure goes against the principles established in the Venezuelan Constitution and in the international human rights treaties that have been ratified by the country.

NGOs still vehemently condemned the growing policy of “state homophobia” and highlighted the need for “protection for the LGBTIQ+ community” in Venezuela.

The 33 men still face charges that include the crimes of “indecent insults”, “conspiracy” and “noise pollution”.

On the 3rd, the National LGBTI+ Alliance and the GayLatino Network released a joint note condemning the arrests that took place in Venezuela. The organizations stated that “this case may indicate an intensification of the persecution of LGBTI+ people and spaces that serve this community, without legal provision and through arbitrary measures”.

The two entities informed that they would send a letter to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to UNAIDS, to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, to the Third Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with social issues, to the Institute for Public Policy on Human Rights Humans of Mercosur and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil to ask for explanations about the case, and that they still intended to “ask for a hearing at the Organization of American States to discuss the increase in violence” against LGBTs in Venezuela.

In statements to WTC Valencia radio, two of the men who were released reported being victims of harassment and abuse by the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) during the three days they were detained.

In addition to the case of Carabobo

This was not the first case of police raids on places frequented by the LGBT community in Venezuela. According to the organization Observatório de Violências LGBTIQ+, an NGO that monitors violations of the rights of this population, there have been at least four other similar cases since 2021, in the capital Caracas, in Maracaibo and Mérida.

In some of these cases, the police allegedly extorted money from the victims in order not to take them to the police station or accuse them of “indecent exposure”.

Despite Venezuela being home to a large LGBT community, homophobia and discrimination are still serious issues in the country. The socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro does not legally recognize same-sex unions. In addition, there are frequent reports of physical and verbal violence against LGBT people by paramilitary groups and armed collectives that are linked to the Venezuelan regime.

Amnesty International, an organization that defends human rights, condemned the arrests that took place in Carabobo and said that they “evidence the lack of freedom and state homophobia in Venezuela”.

“Thirty-three people are defamed, 33 people without legal aid, 33 people suffering hate campaigns, 33 people arbitrarily arrested, 33 people captured in a gay venue, 33 people who demonstrate lack of freedom, 33 people accused of homosexuality”, wrote the organization on its profile on X, Twitter’s new name.

Also according to information from the organization, people who identify as LGBT in Venezuela are often targeted by security forces and also subjected to arbitrary arrests, torture, mistreatment and even sexual violence. The organization documented the murder of a trans woman by paramilitary groups on the country’s border with Colombia in 2019.

In order to escape repression and insecurity, many Venezuelan LGBTs seek refuge in neighboring countries such as Colombia and Peru.

A survey released by Amnesty International in 2022, conducted by the NGO Unión Afirmativa, revealed that of the 163 participants in the survey, 48.1% reported having suffered some type of abuse or violence, often perpetrated by authorities of the Venezuelan regime.

The data reveal a variety of forms of violence, with 21.9% reporting physical violence and 4.6% reporting sexual violence. In addition, psychological violence affected 34.7% of respondents, while 26.9% were victims of symbolic violence – which includes messages and symbols that perpetuate unequal and discriminatory relationships.

About 76.9% of respondents reported having been victims of discriminatory acts due to their sexual orientation or gender identity in the country. The numbers show an even deeper disparity when looking at different groups within the community: 97.1% of gay men, 95.2% of bisexual women and 90.0% of non-binary people faced discrimination. Transgender and lesbian women also reported high rates, at 85.7% and 82.6%, respectively.

In 2020, the NGO Venezuelan Observatory of Violence stated that it recorded in Venezuela a rate of 45.6 violent deaths of transgender people for every 100,000 inhabitants, an index seven times higher than the world average. Other organizations that cover the LGBT cause in Venezuela have also been warning that trans people living in the country still suffer from a lack of access to health, education, employment and legal documentation that recognizes their gender identity.

Currently, under the regime of Nicolás Maduro, accused of violating human rights, repressing the opposition and rigging elections, Venezuela is experiencing a serious political, economic and social crisis, with shortages of food, medicine and fuel, in addition to hyperinflation that impoverished the majority of the population, which intensified the departure of Venezuelans to other countries, which began with the rise of chavismo in 1999.