Visitors celebrated at the end of the 27th “Rainbow Parade” on Rathausplatz in Vienna. © Eva Manhart/APA/dpa

About 300,000 people attended the “Rainbow Parade” in Vienna on Saturday. The police have now announced that a terrorist attack may have been prevented.

According to the security authorities, the police in Vienna may have foiled a terrorist attack on the “Rainbow Parade” on Saturday. Immediately before the event, which was attended by more than 300,000 people, three suspects who are said to have planned an attack were arrested, state security reported on Sunday. It was a 14-year-old and two 17 and 20-year-old men who sympathized with the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS), said the head of the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

There were concrete preparatory actions. However, due to the close monitoring, the trio, which had been observed for a long time, posed no danger to the visitors. Extensive evidence was secured during house searches on Saturday. According to the DSN, sabres, an axe, gas pistols, throwing stars and knives were found.

The “Rainbow Parade” on Vienna’s Ringstrasse once again set an example for the rights of LGBTIQ people. The train took place for the 27th time. The participants in such events in particular always represented an intense enemy image for many “Islamist or right-wing extremist scenes,” said the head of the Vienna State Police, Gerhard Pürstl. dpa