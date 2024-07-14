The presidential election in Venezuela will be held on the 28th and, in these weeks leading up to the vote, Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship is intensifying repression against opposition members or supporters of the main coalition seeking to defeat him.

After the disqualification of María Corina Machado, the main opposition name and winner last year of the primaries of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest bloc opposed to Chavismo, and the difficulties that prevented the registration of the candidacy of her replacement, Corina Yoris, the coalition’s candidate in this month’s race will be Edmundo González, who appears ahead of Maduro in most polls.

The repression against González supporters ranges from blocking roads to prevent opposition campaign events from passing through and closing down establishments where the candidate and Machado ate or shopped, to the old Chavista strategy of arresting and making ineligible those who speak out in favor of ending the dictatorship.

The NGO Foro Penal reported that at least 12 members of the opposition have already been arrested in the current electoral campaign, which officially began two weeks ago.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in turn, released a report on Monday (8) which indicated that, if people not directly related to the opposition campaign and the entire period since the beginning of the year are also considered, the number of detainees is much higher.

“So far in 2024, at least 50 people, including opposition campaigners, trade unionists, activists and journalists, have been detained. Ten commercial locations used for opposition campaign rallies have been closed and opposition delegations have been held up at roadblocks. In addition, opposition leaders have denounced the closure of media outlets and the lack of space on public radio and television for non-government candidates,” the report said.

Last week, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, released a report pointing out the increase in repression over the past year.

“Over the past year, OHCHR [Escritório do Alto Comissário das Nações Unidas para os Direitos Humanos] “documented with concern an increase in threats, harassment and attacks against civil society actors, journalists, trade unionists and other voices considered critical, mainly through arrests and criminal prosecutions, and 38 cases of arbitrary detention. This includes Rocío San Miguel and Carlos Julio Rojas, who have been detained since 9 February and 15 April 2024, respectively, without access to legal defence of their choice,” the Commissioner said in the report, presented in Geneva.

Another tool of Maduro’s repression is to disqualify politicians who express support for González. In June, ten mayors of Venezuelan cities who had endorsed the PUD candidate were made ineligible to run for office, and Yonnhy Liscano, mayor of the municipality of Ayacucho in the state of Táchira, was detained.

“This does not in any way affect the commitment to change, on the contrary, it consolidates it,” said the PUD, which called for respect for the Barbados Agreement (signed in 2023 for free and transparent elections in Venezuela this year) and for the release of “all political prisoners, because doing politics and informing is not a crime.”

The electoral campaign in Venezuela is following the same pattern as previous elections. The Venezuelan people, however, hope that the outcome will be different.