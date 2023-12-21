International organizations denounced acts of strong repression by the Pakistan Police against hundreds of people who were protesting against the Government, which they accuse of having carried out extrajudicial executions in the southern province of Balochistan. The march, of almost 400 people, was trying to reach the capital, Islamabad.

With water cannons and dozens of uniformed personnel, the Pakistan Police silenced a march that had started on November 28 towards Islamabad, on a route of about 1,600 kilometers from the city of Turbat.

When the group of vehicles carrying the protesters reached the outskirts of Islamabad before dawn on Thursday, December 21, the Police asked them to stop and turn around. The protesters refused, and the agents began to beat dozens of activists, those present denounce.

On social networks, citizens published images showing the Police trying to disperse unarmed protesters with batons. Some of them were arrested just for being at the protest.

The ruling regime in Pakistan seems tense as the elections approach, especially after the virtual meeting of PTI a few days ago, where internet speed was controlled! This tension was manifested in the government's handling of the arrested PTI candidates, as well as the… pic.twitter.com/Mx9EicJFNp — د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) December 21, 2023



The Baluchi Unity Committee, the organization that called the march, reported that more than 300 were injured after authorities tried to disperse the protest using batons, tear gas and water tanks with very cold temperatures.

The Police “began to exercise violence against the women and all the people present at the march. Many young people were arrested and taken to unknown places after the police intervention,” the Committee published.

The organization in charge of the protest asked the Pakistani government to release “immediately and without charge” all those detained and to begin an investigation process into cases of extrajudicial murders and forced disappearances that it claims have occurred in the province of Balochistan.

Arrests, disappearances and extrajudicial executions

One of the driving forces that started the march was the death of Balaj Mola Bakhsh, a 24-year-old young man who died in November while in police custody in the province of Balochistan.

Bakhsh was arrested on November 20 because, according to authorities, he was carrying five kilograms of explosives. Two days later he died after an exchange of gunfire after collaborating with authorities to dismantle an insurgent shelter, according to officials from the Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The family, on the other hand, denounces that the CTD killed him extrajudicially, stating that the young man was taken from his home against his will on October 29, which is a month earlier than what the Pakistani authorities claim.

The activists, many of them at the march this Thursday, consider that Baksh was being held by the Police “since October”, and suspect that he was intentionally murdered, in an anti-terrorist operation that would have been a setup.

These types of arrests by security forces are not atypical events in Balochistan and elsewhere in the country, and missing persons are often found to have been in custody, sometimes even for periods that can last for years.

Since the death of the young man, hundreds of people took part in this march to be heard and, days before, the protesters had organized a 14-day sit-in to denounce this case, which on December 11 led to the immediate suspension of four members of the CTD staff.

The family and human rights activists demand that justice must be done for the young man and ask that the anti-terrorist officials who, according to them, “killed Bakhsh” be arrested.

The gas-rich southwestern province of Balochistan, located on the border of Afghanistan and Iran, has been the scene of an insurgency by Baloch nationalists, which has grown progressively over the past two decades. At first, the nationalists asked for a share of provincial resources, but later they began an insurrection for independence.

They ask for “a public apology from the Government”

Acting Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar, who hails from Balochistan, sent his cabinet members to hold talks with families who report missing relatives.

Hours after this conversation, the Minister of Communications and Information said in a press conference that the Government has already “begun to release the majority of attendees” who were arrested at the demonstration, including children and women. “The rest of the people will be released after investigations,” he added.

Baloch activist Farida Baluch posted on X that her “elderly mother and niece, symbols of resilience, faced arrest and brutality in Islamabad.” She called on the international community to take “note of the plight of Baloch activists and families of missing persons.”

Amnesty International's rejection was immediate with a publication on X's official account and, in a statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly condemned “the violent police repression against Baloch protesters in Islamabad”, where it said that women , children and the elderly were subjected to unjustified force in “the form of water cannons and batons.”

Pakistan: @amnesty is deeply concerned by the excessive use of force by law enforcement against the Baloch Long March protesters in Islamabad on 21 December. Amnesty has reviewed videos showing water cannons, tear gas and batons being used against the protesters. Dozens have been… — Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) December 21, 2023



“Numerous female protesters have reportedly been arrested and separated from their family members and male allies,” the statement read, adding that all protesters were denied their constitutional right to peacefully protest.

With this statement, the Commission urged the “immediate” release of the detainees and demanded a public apology from the Government.

With EFE and AP