The largest Celtic gold find of the 20th century was found in 1999, in November 2022 burglars stole the gold coins. © Frank Mächler/dpa

At the end of November, burglars in Manching stole the largest Celtic gold treasure discovered in the 20th century. Now the case seems settled.

Manching – It was a heavy blow to Bavaria’s historical heritage. Nine months ago, strangers broke into the Celtic Roman Museum in Manching near Ingolstadt at night and stole the showpiece of the house – the 2,100-year-old Celtic gold treasure. For months, the special commission set up by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) for this reason was unable to report anything, and now the investigators are a big step further.

As they reported on Wednesday, four suspects were arrested. There were arrests and searches in the greater Schwerin area on Tuesday. At least part of the treasure is said to have been secured during the investigation. On Thursday, the investigators and Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) want to announce more information.

“This is an outstanding investigative success,” Herrmann said on Wednesday. The investigators from the police and the public prosecutor’s office had also done an excellent job across borders. “It has succeeded in arresting professional burglars.”

483 coins stolen

The stolen 483 coins were the largest Celtic gold find to appear in the past century. An excavation team found the gold near Manching in 1999, and the museum was opened seven years later with the outstanding archaeological find as the focal point. The pure gold value of the coins was not that great, but the collector’s value of the ancient coins was in the millions.

In the former Celtic town in northern Upper Bavaria, the so-called Oppidum, important finds are made again and again. The Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments counts the settlement among the most important archaeological monuments north of the Alps. Accordingly, the place also attracts criminals again and again. Just a few months before the burglary, robbers had dug well over 140 holes at the site of a scientific excavation and possibly took an unknown number of finds with them.

Bavaria’s Minister of Art Markus Blume (CSU) spoke of “a catastrophe” after the burglary. He emphasized that the arrest was an important step in the search for the Celtic coins. “We are working flat out to determine the whereabouts of the treasure.” Museum director Tobias Esch has already made it clear that he would like to show the originals back in his house if possible. He doesn’t think much of a presentation of replicas instead of real coins. “The original has an aura,” he said.

At the time, the act also revealed that the precious treasure was insufficiently secured. The burglars acted in a highly professional manner in the early morning of November 22, 2022, but they might have been caught with better security technology.

The display case was cleared within a few minutes

Because the perpetrators had first cut the lines in a nearby switchboard to switch off the alarm system of the museum. Then the burglary happened, within a few minutes the gold showcase was cleared.

The police sent patrols to the banks in the region because they feared ATMs would be blown up by the error message because of the destroyed lines. But the security service that was supposed to protect the museum remained inactive for reasons that are still unknown. The burglary was only noticed hours later in the morning when the museum staff wanted to open the house.

Later it also became known that the museum’s video surveillance system had not delivered any usable images. In the meantime, the museum association has announced that it will comprehensively modernize the security technology.

In recent months, the Soko “Oppidum” had also examined possible connections to other spectacular museum burglaries such as the Green Vault in Dresden or the Berlin Bode Museum. So far it has been said that a connection between the acts is unlikely. Further replies are expected on Thursday. dpa