Arrests A man born in 1993 is being demanded to be arrested for two suspected murders and three attempted murders in Turku

Perniö was shot on Saturday morning and two victims died in bullets. The detention proceedings will take place in the afternoon in the District Court of Southwest Finland.

Police demands the arrest of a man born in 1993 for two suspected murders and three attempted murders. The suspected crimes took place on Saturday morning in Perno, Turku.

The information is available from the District Court of Southwest Finland, where the detention proceedings are taking place this afternoon.

AmpumaA 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man died in gunshots. A 29-year-old man was also found at the scene, who, according to police, was seriously injured in a steel gun.

The shot woman and the injured man have been unknown to the perpetrator.

There was also a 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from the apartment who said they were hiding from the suspect.

Director of Investigation Mika Paaer has previously reported that the actual target of the act was, in the opinion of the police, the man who had been killed and possibly two people accompanying him.

Suspect found near the scene. He was in possession of a firearm and a blade weapon. The man gave them up by police order and was arrested. He did not resist in the arrest situation.

Paaer has said the suspect has behaved cooperatively and the motive is known to the police. However, the police have not yet opened their minds in more detail.

The story is being updated.