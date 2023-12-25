Secretary of the Ministry of Justice says that sending national forces to the State has helped to stifle criminal organizations

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Monday (Dec 25, 2023) that the arrest of militiamen like Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, is important for the fight against organized crime , but it does not resolve the country’s public security situation.

Cappelli stated, in an interview with the newspaper The globethat the security crisis in the State of Rio de Janeiro needs to be faced “from structuring actions”. For the secretary, a criminal organization does not acquire power without connections and it will be from them that this issue will be resolved.

Zinho was arrested after turning himself in to the PF (Federal Police) on Sunday (Dec 24, 2023). The militiaman's defense began negotiations after the police launched a search and seizure operation with an emphasis on the state deputy Lucinha (PSD-RJ). The investigation, which began on December 18, revealed connections between the two.

“The PF approached until it became clear that Zinho chose not to run the risk of suffering the same fate as his nephew and brother. He knew his life was in danger. Even for fear of being murdered by his own accomplices.”declared the secretary in the interview.

The expectation is that Zinho will contribute to the investigations and allow the PF to make more connections.

In addition to sending the National Forces to the State of Rio de Janeiro, Cappelli said that the Armed Forces and the Federal Highway Police are working in ports and airports to close the siege where weapons and drugs circulate. He also declared that he doubled the PF's investigative capacity in the State.

