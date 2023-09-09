The passport control employee at Dubai Airport was able to seize two travelers carrying forged travel visas, in two separate cases. which he carried, and referred the passport to the competent authority for verification, only to discover that there was forgery in the visa.

The traveler was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled his imprisonment – with a suspended sentence – and his deportation from the country.

In a similar case, an Arab person agreed with another unknown person to provide him with an entry visa to Belgium, and he was arrested at Dubai Airport.

He claimed during the investigation that he did not know about the visa fraud, and that he paid 3,000 euros to the person who provided him with it.

The court ruled that he be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country.

According to the details of the first case, the accused tried to travel to the United States through Terminal 3 at Dubai Airport, and he was in possession of two passports attached, one of which was valid and the other was old, but he had an entry visa to America, trying to defraud the airline employees.

Upon his arrival at the weighing counter, the competent employee stopped him, and asked him to show what authorizes him the right to enter America, so he provided him with the two attached passports, but the employee suspected the validity of the visa, and informed him that it was forged, then he referred it to the document examination section at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai Airport , who confirmed that the visa was indeed forged.

During the interrogation of the accused, he admitted to participating, by way of agreement, and assisting with another unknown person in forging an unofficial document, and using it while leaving the country.

In turn, the court stated in the reasons for its ruling that it is required for the crime of forgery to be committed that the forged document be usable in order to prove the element of harm, indicating its reassurance in the evidence against the accused.

It ruled to imprison him for a month and then deport him from the state, but she saw that the morals and past of the convict gave reason to believe that he would not return to committing a new crime, so she ruled that the sentence be suspended for a period of three years.

According to the details of the other incident, an Arab person agreed with another unknown person to forge an entry visa to Belgium, and fixed it on his passport. As soon as he left the country via Dubai International Airport, the concerned employee suspected him, and referred the passport to the competent authority, which proved that the visa was forged.

By questioning the accused in the arrest report and the prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him.

He stated that he had agreed with a person in an Arab country to provide him with a valid travel visa to Belgium, in exchange for 3,000 euros, and that he handed him the passport and a personal photo, and was surprised by his arrest while trying to leave through Dubai Airport.

After examining the case, the court ruled the conviction of the accused, and saw from his conditions, past, behavior and the circumstances of the crime, a serious possibility that he would commit another crime, so it ruled that he be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country.