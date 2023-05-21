The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled a fine for an Arab national who was caught in the parking lot of a police station under the influence of drug abuse. Whereas, in another case, an official in a store in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area informed the Dubai Police about four of his employees who were taking drugs in the workplace, so a patrol was sent immediately and caught, after taking the necessary legal measures, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the court. Misdemeanours, which required them to be fined 5,000 dirhams and deported from the country.

In detail, the Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled a fine of 10,000 dirhams against an Arab person who possessed a narcotic substance, and it was proven that he was under the influence of its abuse after his arrest.

According to the details of the case, the accused was arrested at the front parking lot of a police station in Dubai while he was in an abnormal state, as he was stuttering in his speech, so he was kept in the center, and the necessary legal procedures were issued, and by a precautionary search he was found in his possession seven medical needles containing an illegal substance. Known, and a drop that was hidden in the left leg under the pants he was wearing, so he was subjected to examination by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and it was found that he was under the influence of using a narcotic substance, and that the drop that was in his possession was a liquid used to dilate the pupil of the eye, and it was dispensed only with a prescription Medical, because it is linked to cases of abuse and misuse, and it also has some side effects that cause hallucinations.

And by his question in the police inference report, he admitted possession of these prohibited substances, while he stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai that he possesses them for the purpose of treatment for the abuse of psychotropic substances, denying the charge of abuse, so he was referred to the misdemeanor court, which ruled that he be fined 10 thousand dirhams.

In addition, according to the facts of the second case, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, that a communication was received by the Management and Control Center of the General Department of Operations, stating that people were taking drugs in a “supermarket” in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area. The whistleblower, who is a supervisor in the aforementioned store, stated that he has employees who use drugs inside the store, which causes damage to the place, so the communication was responded to, and a patrol moved to the place, after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution, and they were brought to the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, where they were obtained. A sample of them was taken for examination, and to determine whether or not it contained any narcotic substances, and it was found that they were under the influence of a type of “amphetamines.” By asking the defendants in the police’s inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, they admitted that they had used the crystal drug, and that they had obtained it from an African person. They also appeared before the court, and confessed again to their crime, asking for clemency with them. The court ended up convicting them, fining each of them 5,000 dirhams, and deporting them from the state.

