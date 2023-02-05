One of the internet users monitored promotional advertisements for fast food belonging to famous restaurants, at prices below their real value, and in the hope of saving a few dirhams over the original price of the meal, he quickly entered his bank card data, without realizing that there was a hidden party stealing its data, only to be shocked in the end that the sandwich that Its price does not exceed 30 dirhams, it cost him 20 thousand dirhams, after embezzling the balance of his card.

The first chief prosecutor in the Bur Dubai Prosecution Office, Counselor Youssef Amin Al-Ali, told Emirates Al-Youm that the Public Prosecution in Dubai registered a case involving a gang of fraudsters who mastered this method and distributed roles among themselves, as a number of them were found outside the country, and they took over The task of designing fake advertisements, containing attractive price offers for fast food offered by famous international restaurants.

He added that members of the gang undertake the task of publishing these promotional ads on social networks, with payment links, and as soon as they are clicked after choosing the meal, all bank card data, whether debit or credit card, is leaked to an account on the “Telegram” application, which is managed by Another gang team.

He pointed out that the gang embezzled the balance of the credit card data or bank accounts of the victims, and carried out urgent purchases from electronic stores, so that the card holder was shocked in the end that the sandwich or fast meal, the price of which does not exceed 30 dirhams, cost him thousands of dirhams, indicating that there are people who lost sums It ranged between 10 thousand and 20 thousand dirhams due to a meal.

Al-Ali stressed that awareness is the password in protecting the confidential data of cards and bank accounts, warning of the consequences of clicking on suspicious links on public sites or promotional ads on social networks.

He pointed out that it is not logical to give in to the temptation to save small amounts, and to venture into including confidential data in this way, pointing to the need to refer to the official websites of restaurants and stores, to carry out guaranteed purchases through them, to check public accounts on social networks, and to review buyers’ comments, because People who have fallen into this trap are usually warned in the comments.

He pointed out the importance of caution against messages received via e-mail, especially those attributed to banks or government departments, as electronic fraudsters use this method to lure their victims and steal their data, stressing the need not to share personal data, especially card numbers and one password, with anyone. Over the phone.

Electronic crime index

The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai recorded an increase in the cybercrime index during the year 2022 by 59%, with 562 crimes, compared to 353 cybercrimes during the year 2021, despite the sharp decrease in the index of the total cases recorded by the Public Prosecution in the same period last year. .

The total number of cases registered by the Bur Dubai Prosecution Office during the period from January to December 22 of last year amounted to 7,765 cases, which included 293 electronic crimes, compared to 17,107 criminal cases during the same period in 2021, which included 153 electronic crimes.

Counselor Yousef Amin Al-Ali, First Chief Prosecutor, in the Bur Dubai Prosecution Office, said that the increase in the cybercrime index, despite the decrease in the lawsuit index in general, reflects the spread of these crimes globally, due to the ease of their implementation, as the criminal does not need to move or risk himself, but rather He can commit it thousands of miles from another country, while he is hidden behind a computer screen.